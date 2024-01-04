en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Anthony Anderson to Host 75th Primetime Emmy Awards: A Milestone in Television History

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:27 pm EST
Anthony Anderson to Host 75th Primetime Emmy Awards: A Milestone in Television History

Renowned actor and comedian, Anthony Anderson, is set to host the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, marking a significant milestone in his illustrious career. The Emmy Awards, hosted at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, will celebrate the past year’s achievements in television, recognizing influential shows and honoring the industry’s finest talent. The ceremony will also commemorate its 75th anniversary with a special tribute to iconic TV shows and a commemorative award.

Anthony Anderson’s Debut as Emmy Host

Known for his sharp wit and humor, Anderson is thrilled to embrace this opportunity, hinting at a no-holds-barred approach to roasting the attending celebrities. His friends, colleagues, and fans have poured in their congratulations, attesting to his charisma and comedic prowess. The awards night promises to be a whirlwind of laughter, surprises and heartfelt moments.

The Anderson Mother-Son Duo Lights Up the Stage

Besides the Emmys, Anderson’s mother, Doris Bowman, will join him onstage, continuing their collaborative bond established in ‘Trippin’ With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris.’ This heartwarming mother-son duo will also host ‘We Are Family,’ a new music game show on Fox. The show will feature celebrities’ non-famous relatives performing and competing for a prize, promising to reveal a diverse spectrum of talent from various fields. Anderson emphasizes the personal significance of working with his mother, allowing her to shine in the entertainment industry.

Reinstatement of Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series Category

The Television Academy, Fox, and the Writers Guild of America have reached an agreement to reinstate the Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series category in the Primetime Emmys. This decision arrives after a campaign by the WGA and high-profile late-night stars. The category, which has been dominated by the writers of ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’ for the past seven years, will now be part of the live telecast on Fox. The inclusion of this category underlines the importance of writing in television and serves as a testament to the industry’s commitment to honoring all forms of creative excellence.

The Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcasted live on FOX and available on Hulu the following day, allowing audiences worldwide to partake in the celebration of television’s finest works.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
DJ Sabrina Releases New Track Amidst Licensing Issue
In a recent turn of events, DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ, the artist who made waves in 2023 with her critically acclaimed album ‘Destiny’, has unveiled a fresh track titled ‘Anything Lost (Can Be Found Again)’. This release was not just an ordinary one; it came with an earnest message from the artist herself, expressing
DJ Sabrina Releases New Track Amidst Licensing Issue
Rainie Yang Removed from New Year's Event Following Controversial Joke; Sichuan Music Festival Criticized for Decor
2 mins ago
Rainie Yang Removed from New Year's Event Following Controversial Joke; Sichuan Music Festival Criticized for Decor
'Fargo' Continues to Intrigue with 'True Story' Claim in its Fifth Year
3 mins ago
'Fargo' Continues to Intrigue with 'True Story' Claim in its Fifth Year
A Journey Through Music: DJ Shawn Jackson Reflects on His Illustrious Career
1 min ago
A Journey Through Music: DJ Shawn Jackson Reflects on His Illustrious Career
VESA Unveils Adaptive-Sync Display v1.1a Update, Pioneering 'Dual-Mode' Functionality
2 mins ago
VESA Unveils Adaptive-Sync Display v1.1a Update, Pioneering 'Dual-Mode' Functionality
Bob Dylan's Scottish Estate Sold: Did the Highlands Inspire His Lyrics?
2 mins ago
Bob Dylan's Scottish Estate Sold: Did the Highlands Inspire His Lyrics?
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Fray Unfolds in Alameda County Amid Officer's Death and Recall Campaign
15 seconds
Political Fray Unfolds in Alameda County Amid Officer's Death and Recall Campaign
Tulsa Health Department Reports Steady Rise in Respiratory Illnesses
23 seconds
Tulsa Health Department Reports Steady Rise in Respiratory Illnesses
The Moore Family's Resilience Tested in a Series of Unfortunate Events
33 seconds
The Moore Family's Resilience Tested in a Series of Unfortunate Events
Alburnett High School Wrestling Team's Remarkable Journey to the Top
1 min
Alburnett High School Wrestling Team's Remarkable Journey to the Top
Rise in Aggravated Assaults Against Health Care Workers Ignites Concern
1 min
Rise in Aggravated Assaults Against Health Care Workers Ignites Concern
Counterfeit Car Seats Pose Serious Risk to Infants: Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children Raises Alarm
2 mins
Counterfeit Car Seats Pose Serious Risk to Infants: Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children Raises Alarm
Former Sunderland Player Predicts High Pressure on Newcastle in Upcoming FA Cup Match
2 mins
Former Sunderland Player Predicts High Pressure on Newcastle in Upcoming FA Cup Match
Dragons Gearing Up for Game After Season's Break: Aiming for Continued Success
2 mins
Dragons Gearing Up for Game After Season's Break: Aiming for Continued Success
Unveiling Stress across U.S States: Nevada Tops the Chart, Minnesota Remains Calm
2 mins
Unveiling Stress across U.S States: Nevada Tops the Chart, Minnesota Remains Calm
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app