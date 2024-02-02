Anthony Anderson Sustains On-Set Injury, Shares Experience with Humor

Noted actor Anthony Anderson recently landed in the emergency room following an on-set injury while filming a movie stunt. The 53-year-old, best known for his role in the TV series 'Black-ish,' humorously detailed the incident on Instagram, where he revealed that he had been injured during a choreographed fight scene involving two adversaries and a seemingly innocuous chair. Despite the unfortunate turn of events, Anderson confirmed that subsequent medical examinations, including a CT scan and X-rays, found no fractures or broken bones, but a deep contusion.

The Incident and Aftermath

Anderson's Instagram post, which featured a photo of him on a hospital gurney, sent shockwaves among his followers. He tactfully lightened the mood by sharing a picture of the 'menacing' chair involved in the mishap and humorously vowing retaliation. His narrative of the incident and subsequent hospital visit offered a glimpse into the unpredictable realities of on-set stunt work, even under controlled conditions.

Support from Co-Stars and Fans

Among the overflowing well-wishes in the comments of his post, one from 'Black-ish' co-star Tracee Ellis Ross stood out. Expressing relief that Anderson was okay, Ross's comment underscored the close-knit bond shared by the cast members. The support extended beyond his immediate circle, with thousands of fans and fellow actors offering words of encouragement and speedy recovery wishes.

On-Going Project 'G20'

At the time of the incident, Anderson was working on the film 'G20,' a thriller in which he shares screen space with the phenomenal Viola Davis, among others. The movie paints a gripping narrative around a terrorist attack at the G20 Summit. Despite the minor setback, Anderson's injury is not expected to significantly delay the production. In a past interview with Backstage, Anderson had reflected on his career journey, underscoring the importance of persistence, preparation, and self-belief for aspiring actors. This incident, coupled with his optimistic response, serves as a testament to his words.