Arts & Entertainment

Antara Mitra, Arijit Singh, and Pritam Unveil Soulful Duet ‘Raat Akeli Thi’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:15 am EST
Antara Mitra, Arijit Singh, and Pritam Unveil Soulful Duet 'Raat Akeli Thi'

Singer Antara Mitra, in partnership with Arijit Singh and renowned composer Pritam, has unveiled their latest track, ‘Raat Akeli Thi’. This soulful duet, with its emotive lyrics, pledges to captivate hearts and transcend borders, offering a touching narrative to audiences worldwide. Antara Mitra expresses her thrill over the song’s distinctive composition and the opportunity of collaborating with Arijit Singh, Pritam, and lyricist Varun Grover.

A Unique Fusion

The song ‘Raat Akeli Thi’ is a harmonious fusion of poignant storytelling and mellifluous melodies. Antara Mitra accentuates the unique composition and emotional depth of the lyrics, which promise to resonate deeply with listeners. Commenting on her collaboration with director Sriram Raghavan, she acknowledged the challenge of incorporating a romantic song into a thriller genre.

Collaborations and Creators

Mitra also marked her second collaboration with actress Katrina Kaif and her first venture with lyricist Varun Grover, whose writing she deeply admires. Written by Varun Grover, the song stands out for its classical appeal and is described as a labor of love by both Mitra and Singh.

Anticipation and Accessibility

‘Raat Akeli Thi’ is anticipated to be a musical masterpiece that not only transcends boundaries with its touching narrative but also showcases Pritam’s exceptional composition talents. The song is now accessible on all major streaming platforms, ready for listeners to engage with its emotive charm.

Arts & Entertainment India Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

