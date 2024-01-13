Antara Mitra, Arijit Singh, and Pritam Unveil Soulful Duet ‘Raat Akeli Thi’

Singer Antara Mitra, in partnership with Arijit Singh and renowned composer Pritam, has unveiled their latest track, ‘Raat Akeli Thi’. This soulful duet, with its emotive lyrics, pledges to captivate hearts and transcend borders, offering a touching narrative to audiences worldwide. Antara Mitra expresses her thrill over the song’s distinctive composition and the opportunity of collaborating with Arijit Singh, Pritam, and lyricist Varun Grover.

A Unique Fusion

The song ‘Raat Akeli Thi’ is a harmonious fusion of poignant storytelling and mellifluous melodies. Antara Mitra accentuates the unique composition and emotional depth of the lyrics, which promise to resonate deeply with listeners. Commenting on her collaboration with director Sriram Raghavan, she acknowledged the challenge of incorporating a romantic song into a thriller genre.

Collaborations and Creators

Mitra also marked her second collaboration with actress Katrina Kaif and her first venture with lyricist Varun Grover, whose writing she deeply admires. Written by Varun Grover, the song stands out for its classical appeal and is described as a labor of love by both Mitra and Singh.

Anticipation and Accessibility

‘Raat Akeli Thi’ is anticipated to be a musical masterpiece that not only transcends boundaries with its touching narrative but also showcases Pritam’s exceptional composition talents. The song is now accessible on all major streaming platforms, ready for listeners to engage with its emotive charm.