Ant and Dec Start Filming for 'Saturday Night Takeaway' Finale Series

Declan Donnelly, Ant McPartlin, Amanda Holden, and Simon Cowell have geared up to film the final series of 'Saturday Night Takeaway', set to air later this month. This development follows the announcement in May that Ant and Dec would be taking a hiatus from the show after its 20th series, marking a significant milestone in the show's history.

'Saturday Night Takeaway' Wraps Up Filming

Known for their comedic timing and rapport, the TV hosts kept the atmosphere light and fun during the filming. Dec amused his co-stars by brandishing serving lids across his chest in a humorous gesture. The team was also seen working on a prank segment, a staple of the show, designed to bamboozle unsuspecting members of the public.

A New Element in the Upcoming Series

The ITV series is adding a fresh twist by launching a hunt for two new young stars to feature as the next Little Ant and Dec. The segment, which debuted in 2003, will be revived for the 20th series. The producers are actively seeking two 'Geordie lads' aged between 5-7 to take on these coveted roles.

Ant and Dec's Continued Commitment to ITV

Despite their impending break from 'Saturday Night Takeaway', Ant and Dec have reaffirmed their commitment to ITV. They will continue to be the faces of other popular shows like 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!', 'Britain's Got Talent', and 'Limitless Win'. 'Saturday Night Takeaway', since its inception in 2002, has been a fan favorite, known for its live, high-energy entertainment and distinctive segments. The show has won numerous BAFTA and National Television Awards, demonstrating its longstanding appeal and success.