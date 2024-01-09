en English
Arts & Entertainment

Ansel Elgort Returns to Japan in ‘Tokyo Vice’ Season 2

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:46 am EST
Ansel Elgort Returns to Japan in ‘Tokyo Vice’ Season 2

As the curtains draw back, the spotlight shines on the much-anticipated Season 2 of the Max series ‘Tokyo Vice’, marking the return of Ansel Elgort to the neon-lit streets of Japan. The first glimpses of the new season, revealed in the just-released trailer, promises an exhilarating and perilous journey for Elgort’s character into Tokyo’s shadowy underworld.

Immersing in the Underbelly of Tokyo

The series, a brainchild of Tony Award winner J.T. Rogers, is inspired by the real-life experiences of journalist Jake Adelstein. Elgort, fresh off his lauded performance in ‘West Side Story’, steps into Adelstein’s shoes, embodying the trials and tribulations of a foreign journalist navigating the treacherous waters of organized crime in Tokyo. Alongside Elgort, the cast includes luminaries such as Ken Watanabe, Rinko Kikuchi, Rachel Keller, Show Kasamatsu, Ayumi Ito, and newcomers Yosuke Kubozuka and Miki Maya.

A Deep Dive into Character Complexities

Season 2, set to release with ten episodes, hints at a more intricate plot, teasing potential backstories for various characters. The first two episodes will premiere together, with the rest of the season airing on a weekly basis. The enigmatic character Sato, portrayed by Ken Watanabe, who was believed to have met his end in the first season, makes a surprising return. The revelation of his survival adds a twist to the narrative, complicating his relationships and his loyalty to the Chihara-Kai.

Behind the Scenes

The production team behind ‘Tokyo Vice’ is a formidable one, featuring industry heavyweights like Rogers, Alan Poul, Michael Mann, Destin Daniel Cretton, and more. Mann, known for his directorial prowess, helmed the pilot episode. The series is a collaboration between Fifth Season and Wowow, with Fifth Season taking charge of global distribution.

Following its debut, ‘Tokyo Vice’ garnered positive reviews, earning praise for its immersive storytelling and nuanced character development. With the second season set to premiere on Max on February 8, viewers can buckle up for a deeper exploration of the conflicted hero’s character and moral dilemmas, further enriching the complex tapestry of ‘Tokyo Vice’.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

