Annual ‘Enchanted World of Art and Creativity’ Exhibition Showcases Interdisciplinary Talent

The ‘Enchanted World of Art and Creativity’ annual exhibition, a testament to the creative vigor of students, unfolded at the FG Home Economics and Management Sciences College F-11 in Islamabad. The event, inaugurated by Tanveer Ahmed, the Director General of the Federal Directorate of Education, served as a platform for students to showcase their multifaceted talents across several departments.

Interdisciplinary Creativity on Display

At the heart of the exhibition were the students from Textiles and Fashion Designing, Arts & Design, Human and Family Development Studies (HDFS), and Interior and Environmental Design (IED) departments. Their works—an eclectic mix of Dress Making, Decorative Fabric, Tie & Dye, painting, calligraphy, teaching aids, and furniture designing—emphasized the breadth and depth of their creative abilities. Students like Areesh Jan, Kinza Minahil, and others stood out as they exhibited their prowess in these areas.

A Blend of Art and Education

The exhibition did more than just display art—it highlighted the interdisciplinary nature of the institution’s educational approach. The projects ranged from textile and fashion designs to fine arts, insightful HDFS projects, and interior designs. Each piece was a testament to the students’ ability to apply their knowledge and creativity beyond the confines of their respective disciplines, forging a bond between art and education.

Commendation and Collaboration

Tanveer Ahmed, the Director General, commended the students for their hard work and creativity, providing them with the much-needed encouragement and recognition. His words underscored the importance of fostering a creative environment in educational institutions. The exhibition also showcased the collaborative efforts under the leadership of Principal Professor Rozina Faheem, fostering a spirit of unity among the different departments. It was a celebration of the collective creativity of the students, a testament to the power of teamwork in the realm of creativity.