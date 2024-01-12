Annie Awards 2024 Nominations: Disney Absent, ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Leads

The animation industry holds its breath as the Association Internationale du Film d’Animation (ASIFA) unveils the nominations for the highly anticipated annual Annie Awards. In an unexpected twist, the giant of animation, Walt Disney Animation, is conspicuously missing from the list, signifying a potential shift in the animation landscape.

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Takes the Lead

The nominations are led by Sony Pictures Animation’s ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ which has bagged an impressive 19 nominations. Following in a close second is ‘Nimona’ by Annapurna Animation for Netflix, with 11 nods. ‘Suzume’ by CoMix Wave Films and STORY inc. and ‘The Boy and the Heron’ by Studio Ghibli have each garnered 8 nominations. Disney’s subsidiary, Pixar, has found recognition for its film ‘Elemental’.

The Annie Awards: A Celebration of Animation

The Annie Awards, presented by ASIFA, a non-profit organization founded in 1960, recognizes and promotes animation as a distinguished art and profession. This year’s awards span 32 categories, covering every aspect of animation from individual episodes of series to feature films and special productions.

An Array of Talent on Display

The awards also commend the exceptional talent in voice acting, with nominations for actors like Chloë Grace Moretz for ‘Nimona’ and Jack Black for ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’. The spotlight is also on episodes from ‘Clone High’, ‘Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’, ‘Scavengers Reign’, and scores from ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ and ‘Suzume’.

The award ceremony is set to take place on February 17, 2024, at UCLA’s Royce Hall. An elegant evening awaits as attendees are expected to arrive in black tie and after 5 evening wear.

The conspicuous absence of Walt Disney Animation from the nominations is a significant observation. It hints at a possible evolution in the animation sector where other studios are now emerging with their unique and creative content, challenging the long-standing supremacy of Disney. The landscape of animation is changing, and the Annie Awards of 2024 certainly reflect that.