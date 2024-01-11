en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Annie Awards 2024: Historic Absence of Disney and Pixar in Best Animated Feature Category

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:55 pm EST
Annie Awards 2024: Historic Absence of Disney and Pixar in Best Animated Feature Category

For the first time since their inception in 1992, the Best Animated Feature category at the Annie Awards, a coveted accolade in the animation industry, will not host a film from either Disney or Pixar. This break in tradition underscores a momentous shift in an industry where these behemoth studios have reigned supreme for over three decades, influencing the creative landscape with their imaginative narratives and pioneering animation techniques.

A Storied Legacy Comes to a Pause

Since 1992, the year the Best Animated Feature category was introduced, Disney and Pixar have maintained an unbroken streak, bagging at least one nomination every year. This continuous recognition is testament to their sustained creativity and the powerful influence they wield in the animation industry. In some years, multiple nominations graced these studios, further cementing their dominance.

The first winner of this esteemed category was Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’, a film that continues to be celebrated for its storytelling prowess and enchanting animation. This victory set the stage for a long-standing tradition of Disney and Pixar films taking home the award, a tradition that is conspicuously missing this year.

A Year Without Disney and Pixar

Despite releasing several films in 2023, including ‘Wish’ and ‘Elemental’, neither Disney nor Pixar managed to secure a nomination for the Best Animated Feature at the 2024 Annie Awards. The implications of this development are considerable, marking the end of a long-standing reign and potentially heralding a new era in animation.

Looking to the Past and Future

The 2023 Annie Award for Best Animated Feature was awarded to Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’, a film that went on to win the Academy Award in the same category. This victory signaled a shift in the industry’s creative currents, offering a taste of the diverse range of animation styles and narratives that are capable of earning critical acclaim.

The winners of the 2024 Annie Awards will be unveiled at a ceremony scheduled for February 17 at UCLA’s Royce Hall. As the animation industry holds its collective breath, the question remains: Who will rise to claim the throne left vacant by Disney and Pixar?

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
4 mins ago
Kyle Hanagami Cites BLACKPINK as Inspiration at MTV Golden Globe Awards
During the glitz and glamour of the MTV Golden Globe Awards, esteemed choreographer Kyle Hanagami sent shockwaves through the entertainment world. In a revealing red carpet interview, Hanagami cited K-pop sensation BLACKPINK as his muse for the dance routines in the eagerly anticipated series ‘Mean Girls.’ This unexpected revelation from Hanagami, a prominent figure in
Kyle Hanagami Cites BLACKPINK as Inspiration at MTV Golden Globe Awards
Billy Mitchell and Twin Galaxies Settle Defamation Lawsuit
7 mins ago
Billy Mitchell and Twin Galaxies Settle Defamation Lawsuit
Tom Cruise's New Deal, SAG Awards Nominations, and More: A Roundup of Entertainment News
9 mins ago
Tom Cruise's New Deal, SAG Awards Nominations, and More: A Roundup of Entertainment News
Sacha Jafri's Artwork Embarks on a Historic Journey to the Moon
5 mins ago
Sacha Jafri's Artwork Embarks on a Historic Journey to the Moon
'Konosuba: Love For These Clothes Of Desire!' Set for Release on February 8, 2024
5 mins ago
'Konosuba: Love For These Clothes Of Desire!' Set for Release on February 8, 2024
K.Flay Rings in 2024 with New Single 'Carsick': A Musical Exploration of Freedom
6 mins ago
K.Flay Rings in 2024 with New Single 'Carsick': A Musical Exploration of Freedom
Latest Headlines
World News
UFC Vegas 84: Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes - A Classic Striker vs Grappler Matchup
2 mins
UFC Vegas 84: Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes - A Classic Striker vs Grappler Matchup
Gear Up for High School Sports Events: Detailed Schedule for January 11 and 12
2 mins
Gear Up for High School Sports Events: Detailed Schedule for January 11 and 12
Zambia's President Urges Urban to Rural Shift Amid Cholera Crisis
3 mins
Zambia's President Urges Urban to Rural Shift Amid Cholera Crisis
Surgical Assistant Dr. Ian DePass Battles Suspension Over COVID-19 Vaccination Policy
3 mins
Surgical Assistant Dr. Ian DePass Battles Suspension Over COVID-19 Vaccination Policy
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
4 mins
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
Trump's Unorthodox Courtroom Speech: A Breach of Legal Protocol?
4 mins
Trump's Unorthodox Courtroom Speech: A Breach of Legal Protocol?
NFL Announces International Games for 2024: Bears, Vikings to Play in London; Panthers in Germany
4 mins
NFL Announces International Games for 2024: Bears, Vikings to Play in London; Panthers in Germany
NFL Announces Teams for 2024 International Games in London and Munich
4 mins
NFL Announces Teams for 2024 International Games in London and Munich
Israel Adesanya Eyes Return to the Octagon Sooner Than Expected
6 mins
Israel Adesanya Eyes Return to the Octagon Sooner Than Expected
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
3 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
4 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
6 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app