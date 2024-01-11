Annie Awards 2024: Historic Absence of Disney and Pixar in Best Animated Feature Category

For the first time since their inception in 1992, the Best Animated Feature category at the Annie Awards, a coveted accolade in the animation industry, will not host a film from either Disney or Pixar. This break in tradition underscores a momentous shift in an industry where these behemoth studios have reigned supreme for over three decades, influencing the creative landscape with their imaginative narratives and pioneering animation techniques.

A Storied Legacy Comes to a Pause

Since 1992, the year the Best Animated Feature category was introduced, Disney and Pixar have maintained an unbroken streak, bagging at least one nomination every year. This continuous recognition is testament to their sustained creativity and the powerful influence they wield in the animation industry. In some years, multiple nominations graced these studios, further cementing their dominance.

The first winner of this esteemed category was Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’, a film that continues to be celebrated for its storytelling prowess and enchanting animation. This victory set the stage for a long-standing tradition of Disney and Pixar films taking home the award, a tradition that is conspicuously missing this year.

A Year Without Disney and Pixar

Despite releasing several films in 2023, including ‘Wish’ and ‘Elemental’, neither Disney nor Pixar managed to secure a nomination for the Best Animated Feature at the 2024 Annie Awards. The implications of this development are considerable, marking the end of a long-standing reign and potentially heralding a new era in animation.

Looking to the Past and Future

The 2023 Annie Award for Best Animated Feature was awarded to Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’, a film that went on to win the Academy Award in the same category. This victory signaled a shift in the industry’s creative currents, offering a taste of the diverse range of animation styles and narratives that are capable of earning critical acclaim.

The winners of the 2024 Annie Awards will be unveiled at a ceremony scheduled for February 17 at UCLA’s Royce Hall. As the animation industry holds its collective breath, the question remains: Who will rise to claim the throne left vacant by Disney and Pixar?