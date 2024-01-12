Annenberg Inclusion Initiative Releases Inclusive TV Series List

The University of Southern California’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, in collaboration with the Adobe Foundation, has unveiled The Inclusion List for episodic programming. This groundbreaking list ranks television series based on their commitment to diversity and inclusion, both on and off the screen.

Scoring Diversity and Inclusion

The Inclusion List compiles the 100 highest-scoring broadcast and cable series from the 2021-2022 season, alongside the 100 top streaming platform series from 2021 to 2023. Utilizing a robust scoring system, the initiative assessed on-screen representation for gender, race, ethnicity, age, disability, and LGBTQ+ community. It also evaluated behind-the-scenes roles for gender and race, thereby offering a comprehensive analysis of inclusion within the television industry.

Champions of Inclusion

The list not only ranks the series but also spotlights executive producers with the highest scores across all their shows during the stated period. Among the high scorers were household names such as Greg Berlanti, Ava DuVernay, and Mindy Kaling. Shows including ‘Queen Sugar,’ ‘The Baby,’ ‘Raising Dion,’ and ‘Gentified’ were lauded for their inclusive efforts.

Driving Change in the Television Industry

The release of this list carries significant weight in the wake of last year’s labor strikes in the entertainment industry, underscoring the need for companies to prioritize diversity and inclusion. By highlighting these series and producers, the initiative aims to stimulate the creation of more opportunities for a diverse range of individuals to build careers and influence content in the television industry. While celebrating those who are championing inclusivity, the list also starkly illuminates the work that still needs to be done.

The Inclusion List stands testament to the importance of inclusivity in the industry, shedding light on the ongoing struggle for representation and equality on and off the screen. It serves as a reminder for the industry to fulfill its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.