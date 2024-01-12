Anne Hathaway Dazzles in Giorgio Armani at National Board of Review Gala

On an evening celebrating cinematic excellence, at the 2024 National Board of Review Gala in New York City, Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman stole the spotlight with their stunning arrival. Already a household name for her role in ‘The Devil Wears Prada,’ Hathaway added another feather in her cap as she turned heads in a Giorgio Armani Fall/Winter 2023 black embroidered strapless gown. The ensemble, completed with a sophisticated black blazer, shimmering diamond jewelry, and sleek black leather pointed heels, was a testament to her impeccable sense of style.

Beauty in the Details

Hathaway’s look was not just about the dress. Her makeup, featuring a blush pink eyeshadow and peach-toned lipstick, added a hint of color to her monochromatic outfit, perfectly complementing her loose wavy brunette hair. Her husband, Shulman, was no less fashionable, donning a sleek black suit, crisp white collared shirt, a navy blue tie, and shiny black leather loafers, perfectly matching his partner’s glamour.

Inside the Gala

Once inside the event, the couple was spotted sharing a laugh with fellow actor Bradley Cooper, further adding to the evening’s star-studded ambiance. The gala, honoring the best films and performances of the year, boasted a prestigious list of awardees. Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ took home the awards for best film and director. The best actress award went to Lily Gladstone, while Paul Giamatti and Da’Vine Joy Randolph were recognized as best actor and best supporting actress respectively. Mark Ruffalo also garnered acclaim, taking home the award for best supporting actor.

Hathaway’s Fashion Journey

Anne Hathaway has consistently been in the spotlight for her impressive fashion moments in the past year. Much of this recognition is attributed to her stylist Erin Walsh, who has styled other well-known celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker and Ashley Park. Hathaway’s recent appearances at the Fashion Awards and CFDA Awards were also noted for her fashionable ensembles and Bulgari jewelry, further cementing her status as a fashion icon.