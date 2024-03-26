Anne Hathaway Calls Christopher Nolan an 'Angel' for Casting Her in Interstellar Despite 'Toxic Online Reputation'

Anne Hathaway, celebrated for her role in The Princess Diaries, faced a tumultuous phase in her career marked by widespread online backlash, popularly dubbed as 'Hathahate,' following her Oscar win for Best Supporting Actress in 2013. The actor recently shared how director Christopher Nolan played a pivotal role in her professional resurgence by casting her in the acclaimed sci-fi film Interstellar, despite the prevalent negative perception surrounding her.

Navigating Through 'Hathahate'

After clinching the Oscar, Hathaway encountered a phase where the internet seemed to turn against her, questioning her authenticity and labeling her persona as 'toxic.' This period of intense scrutiny led to Hathaway losing out on several roles, significantly impacting her career trajectory. It was during this challenging time that Nolan offered Hathaway a lifeline by casting her as Dr. Amelia Brand in Interstellar, a role that showcased her acting prowess and contributed to altering the narrative around her.

The Role of Christopher Nolan

Nolan's decision to cast Hathaway not only underscored his indifference to the prevailing online criticism but also highlighted his confidence in Hathaway's talent. Hathaway herself acknowledges Nolan's role as crucial, attributing the stabilization and subsequent momentum of her career to his unwavering support during a critical juncture. This gesture of faith from Nolan not only helped Hathaway professionally but also served as a testament to the director's character and his ability to look beyond public perception.

Emerging Stronger

Hathaway's experience with 'Hathahate' and her subsequent comeback is a powerful narrative about resilience in the face of adversity. It underscores the importance of support and belief from peers in overcoming professional hurdles. Today, Hathaway continues to thrive in her career, with upcoming projects like Mothers' Instinct, alongside Jessica Chastain, poised to captivate audiences. This journey from being the subject of widespread criticism to reclaiming her position in Hollywood serves as an inspirational story of overcoming negativity through determination and support.