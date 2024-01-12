en English
Arts & Entertainment

Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintour Spring Surprise ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Cameo on Broadway

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:20 pm EST
Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintour Spring Surprise ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Cameo on Broadway

In an unexpected twist that stunned Broadway-goers, Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintour made a surprise cameo during a performance of ‘Gutenberg’ at the James Earl Jones Theater in New York City. Echoing their roles from the iconic 2006 film ‘The Devil Wears Prada,’ the pair’s appearance offered a delightful dose of nostalgia, earning uproarious applause from the audience.

A Playful Nod to ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

Hathaway, who portrayed the assistant to Meryl Streep’s character in ‘The Devil Wears Prada,’ took the stage with Wintour, the reputed inspiration for Streep’s role. The pair, both dressed in all-black, added a humorous touch as Wintour introduced herself as a ‘very famous Broadway producer’ and Hathaway as her assistant.

‘Gutenberg’: A Stage for Celebrity Cameos

The cameo by Hathaway and Wintour is part of a larger trend for ‘Gutenberg,’ which regularly features different celebrities as ‘Broadway producers’ to award a contract. The likes of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Billy Crystal, Idina Menzel, John Stamos, Will Ferrell, and Jake Gyllenhaal have graced the stage in this role. The celebrities don the yellow ‘Producers’ trucker hat, a quirky accessory from the musical that is becoming increasingly iconic.

The Buzz behind ‘Gutenberg’

‘Gutenberg,’ a new original musical with a score and book by Scott Brown and Anthony King, stars Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, who reunite after their roles in ‘The Book of Mormon.’ The production opened its doors on October 12, and is scheduled to run until January 28, 2024, with tickets currently available for purchase.

Arts & Entertainment Fashion United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

