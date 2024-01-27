Annapurna Interactive Postpones Open Roads Launch to Deliver a Refined Gaming Experience

In a bid to ensure a finely honed player experience, Annapurna Interactive has deferred the release of its much-awaited narrative adventure game, Open Roads. Initially set for February 22, the game's launch has now been rescheduled to March 28. The decision underscores the company's commitment to delivering a meticulously crafted gaming experience to its audience.

Immersive Gaming, Finely Crafted

Open Roads is a riveting narrative adventure game that takes players on a journey through the labyrinth of family history. Following Tess Devine, a 16-year-old, and her mother, players will traverse the open road, unearthing deep-seated family secrets. The game is a testament to the art of storytelling, featuring hand-drawn animations that further immerse players in its intricately woven narrative.

Voices that Bring Characters to Life

The game's characters spring to life, thanks to the voice talents of Kaitlyn Dever and Keri Russell. Their compelling performances lend an additional layer of realism and engagement to the game, enhancing the overall player experience.

A Game for All Platforms

Upon its release, Open Roads will be accessible across various platforms, including Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC. This broad availability underscores Annapurna Interactive's commitment to providing versatile gaming experiences for players across different gaming platforms.