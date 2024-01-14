Anna Maxwell Martin: A Glimpse into the Life of the ‘Motherland’ Star

Anna Maxwell Martin, famed for her portrayal of the perpetually harried working mother Julia in the BBC comedy series Motherland, was spotted recently, effortlessly embodying her on-screen character’s style in her real life. The accomplished 46-year-old actress was seen donning a pink Ganni puffer jacket strikingly similar to her character’s attire, coupled with a black beanie and a silver cross-body bag. The sighting occurred during a leisurely stroll with her longtime boyfriend, Ferdy Unger-Hamilton, and their rescue terrier, Bobby, in North London. Contrary to her on-screen persona, Anna exuded a sense of relaxation and contentment.

A Love Story Away from the Limelight

The couple, who have been together since 2022, seemed to enjoy their time out in the open, far from the glitz and glamour of their professional lives. Ferdy, a former Columbia Records executive, has been associated with celebrities like Dido and Denise Van Outen in the past. However, his relationship with Anna seems to be a testament to the couple’s commitment to keeping their personal life away from the public eye.

Anna’s Journey through Love and Loss

Anna was previously married to the late Roger Michell, the renowned director of ‘Notting Hill.’ They shared two daughters and their marriage ended in 2020. Michell passed away a year later in 2021. Despite the personal loss, Anna continued to shine in her professional career, earning accolades for her acting prowess.

A Career Marked by Accolades

Anna boasts an impressive career, with two Baftas to her credit. She won one for her role in ‘Bleak House’ and another for ‘Poppy Shakespeare.’ Her performances in ‘Line Of Duty’ and ‘A Spy Among Friends’ have also received high praise. In her upcoming project, she is set to portray nurse Delia Balmer in an ITV real-crime drama, promising yet another compelling performance.