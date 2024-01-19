Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck's Return to Sundance with 'Freaky Tales'

Directorial duo Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, acclaimed for their work on 'Captain Marvel', are making a significant return to the Sundance Film Festival with 'Freaky Tales.' The film is an audacious blend of sci-fi, Blaxploitation, and action-adventure, set in the vivid landscape of 1987 Oakland. This marks a new chapter in the directors' journey, which spans from Sundance to major studio projects, and now back to independent cinema.

Return to Sundance

A decade after their film 'Mississippi Grind' was sold at the festival and 18 years post the debut of 'Half Nelson', which starred Ryan Gosling, Boden and Fleck are back at Sundance. Their new film 'Freaky Tales' is an anthology, offering a kaleidoscope of narratives including punk rockers battling neo-Nazis, pop star Normani in rap battles, Pedro Pascal as a retiring fixer, and a tribute to NBA All-Star Sleepy Floyd's 1987 playoff game feat.

Indie Film with a Studio Touch

'Freaky Tales' was produced by Macro and eOne, affording Boden and Fleck the creative liberty often associated with indie filmmaking, albeit within a limited budget. However, the directors didn't let budget constraints compromise their vision. Drawing on their studio experiences, they skillfully utilized VFX and directed action scenes, enhancing the indie project's appeal.

High Hopes for 'Freaky Tales'

The movie is expected to be a significant sales title at the festival, hinting at a warm reception. Rapper Too Short is set to narrate the film during its premiere at the Eccles Theater. 'Freaky Tales' serves as a testament to Boden and Fleck's versatility, and their ability to weave compelling stories irrespective of the scale of production.