'Ann' at Houston's Garden Theatre: A Tribute to Ann Richards

At the heart of the bustling Houston city, the Garden Theatre is set to stage a compelling one-woman show titled 'Ann,' a tribute to the life and legacy of former Texas Governor Ann Richards. The production, penned by Emmy Award-winning writer Holland Taylor, is scheduled to run from February 2nd to February 11th at Match Houston. Logan Vaden, the founder of the Garden Theatre, envisioned this platform as a stage for local semi-professional actors to perform while retaining their everyday professions.

'Ann' - A Glimpse into Ann Richards' Legacy

Nora Hahn, a local actress, dons the titular role in 'Ann,' encapsulating Richards' tenure as governor from 1991 to 1995. The production illuminates her significant prison system reforms, advocacy for women's rights, and her renowned quick-witted humor. Hahn's performance aims to bring alive the essence of Richards, the last Democrat to be elected governor of Texas, and her indelible impact on the state's history.

The Garden Theatre - Houston's Stage for Local Talent

The Garden Theatre, one of Houston's newest theatres, prides itself on its previous productions such as 'Cruel Intentions,' 'New Beginnings,' 'Into the Woods,' and 'Bonnie and Clyde.' The staging of 'Ann' adds another feather in its cap, offering audiences an intimate look into the life of a significant figure in Texas history.

Tickets to the Past

For those eager to experience this slice of Texas history, tickets for 'Ann' are available within the price range of $23 to $28. This production is not just a show, but an immersive journey into the past, a chance to witness the resilience and spirit of a political icon through the prism of performing arts.