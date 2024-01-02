en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Anjali Arora Accuses Munawar Faruqui of Manipulation: A Shockwave in Entertainment Industry

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:59 am EST
Anjali Arora Accuses Munawar Faruqui of Manipulation: A Shockwave in Entertainment Industry

Renowned influencer and entertainment figure, Anjali Arora, who shot to fame with her stint in Lock Upp Season 1, has recently levelled serious allegations against a fellow contestant, Munawar Faruqui. Arora accused Faruqui of being manipulative and flirtatious, casting a shadow on his image.

Anjali’s Accusations

During a recent interview, Anjali Arora alleged that Faruqui knows how to play with words and manipulate girls. She suggested that there are numerous girls who could confirm his behaviour, adding fuel to the controversy. These allegations have come as a surprise to many, especially considering the chemistry the duo shared during the reality show, despite Faruqui’s assertion that he harboured no romantic feelings for Arora due to his existing relationship.

The Reality Show Dynamics

Arora and Faruqui, both contestants in Lock Upp Season 1, became popular figures during the show. Their camaraderie was much admired by fans. However, their relationship saw a downturn after Faruqui’s win. Currently, the two do not communicate, leading to speculation and curiosity among fans and followers.

The Impact of Accusations

These recent accusations have sent shockwaves across social media platforms, adding to Munawar Faruqui’s escalating drama. Anjali’s revelations have hinted at undisclosed truths about his involvement with multiple women, raising questions about his behaviour. As Anjali Arora breaks her silence, the spotlight once again turns to Munawar Faruqui, awaiting his response to the allegations.

0
Arts & Entertainment India Interviews
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2023 Dublin Literary Award Showcases Global Talent, No Irish Authors Shortlisted

By BNN Correspondents

Painter Colette Kearney Shares Her Top Arts Picks: A Dive into Artistic Preferences

By BNN Correspondents

Boosie BadAzz Walks Out of 'The Color Purple' Screening Over Lesbian Storyline

By BNN Correspondents

Sam Blake's YA Debut & True Detective's Supernatural Turn

By BNN Correspondents

Xbox Player Banned for Year After Uploading Explicit Game Content ...
@Gaming · 5 mins
Xbox Player Banned for Year After Uploading Explicit Game Content ...
heart comment 0
Microsoft’s Brad Smith Changes Tune, Praises CMA’s Scrutiny in Activision Blizzard Deal

By Salman Khan

Microsoft's Brad Smith Changes Tune, Praises CMA's Scrutiny in Activision Blizzard Deal
Batman’s Defeat to Alternate Self Sets Stage for New Arcs in Issue 141

By BNN Correspondents

Batman's Defeat to Alternate Self Sets Stage for New Arcs in Issue 141
Sharad Kelkar: Unveiling the Voice Behind the Characters

By BNN Correspondents

Sharad Kelkar: Unveiling the Voice Behind the Characters
Baseera Khan: A Confluence of Art, Identity, and Sociopolitical Narratives

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Baseera Khan: A Confluence of Art, Identity, and Sociopolitical Narratives
Latest Headlines
World News
Watching English Football in the US: A Focus on Watford FC
23 seconds
Watching English Football in the US: A Focus on Watford FC
Tyson Fury's Location Mystery Fuels Anticipation for Usyk Fight
23 seconds
Tyson Fury's Location Mystery Fuels Anticipation for Usyk Fight
Multiplex Multicolor Antiviral Assay: A Game-Changer in Antiviral Research
24 seconds
Multiplex Multicolor Antiviral Assay: A Game-Changer in Antiviral Research
Graham Price Names His Top Ten Toughest Rugby Players in History
44 seconds
Graham Price Names His Top Ten Toughest Rugby Players in History
Tony Burke Departs from Waterford FC After Two Decades of Dedicated Service
50 seconds
Tony Burke Departs from Waterford FC After Two Decades of Dedicated Service
Hummus: A Nutritious Middle Eastern Spread with Numerous Health Benefits
2 mins
Hummus: A Nutritious Middle Eastern Spread with Numerous Health Benefits
The Rock's Return Sparks Speculation of Showdown with Roman Reigns
2 mins
The Rock's Return Sparks Speculation of Showdown with Roman Reigns
Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Condemned for Controversial Remarks on Baloch Protesters
3 mins
Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Condemned for Controversial Remarks on Baloch Protesters
A Spectrum of News: Space, Entertainment, Politics and More
3 mins
A Spectrum of News: Space, Entertainment, Politics and More
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
1 hour
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
7 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
7 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app