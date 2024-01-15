en English
Arts & Entertainment

Aniston and Witherspoon Reunite at Critics Choice: ‘Oppenheimer’ Dominates Awards

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:07 am EST
Aniston and Witherspoon Reunite at Critics Choice: ‘Oppenheimer’ Dominates Awards

In a star-studded evening at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles, a heartfelt reunion between Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, both nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series for their roles in ‘The Morning Show,’ was a highlight. Despite losing to Sarah Snook of ‘Succession,’ the pair, who have been friends since their stint as sisters on ‘Friends’ in 2000, shared a warm embrace on the red carpet. The event was a spectacle of fashion, with Aniston donning a black bustier top with a train and matching trousers, and Witherspoon opting for an asymmetrical bow Celine gown with a leg slit.

Significant Wins at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards

The night was a celebration of talent and creativity, with significant wins for several films and television shows. ‘The Morning Show,’ leading the television contenders with six nominations, saw its co-star, Billy Crudup, clinch the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award. The event also witnessed major triumphs for ‘Oppenheimer,’ with the film winning Best Picture and Christopher Nolan taking home the Best Director award. Paul Giamatti reaped the Best Actor award for ‘The Holdovers,’ while Emma Stone was pronounced Best Actress for ‘Poor Things.’

An Impromptu Award and Multiple Wins

Adding to the excitement of the night, the film ‘Barbie’ received an impromptu Best Comedy award, accepted by Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig. ‘The Bear’ also put up a strong showing, securing multiple awards, including Best Comedy Series. From celebrities mingling and taking selfies during commercial breaks to the presentation of the SeeHer Award to America Ferrera by Margot Robbie, the evening was replete with memorable moments.

‘Oppenheimer’ Reigns Supreme Despite Strong Competition

Despite the strong competition, ‘Oppenheimer’ emerged as the night’s biggest winner, reflecting the film’s remarkable storytelling and stellar performances. The awards, selected by journalists who cover entertainment, serve as a testament to the industry’s resilience and ever-evolving creativity. As another Critics Choice Awards concludes, the anticipation begins for the stories and performances that will captivate audiences in the coming year.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

