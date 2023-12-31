Anish Kapoor’s ‘Untrue Unreal’: A Striking Journey of Art and Perception

World-renowned artist Anish Kapoor’s extensive solo exhibition, ‘Untrue Unreal,’ is currently on display at the Fondazione Palazzo Strozzi in Florence, Italy. The exhibition, masterfully curated by Arturo Galansino, the general director of the Palazzo Strozzi Foundation, presents a multitude of Kapoor’s works, including his monumental sculptures.

‘Untrue Unreal’: A Journey into the Mind of Kapoor

The exhibition is a profound exploration of materiality, space, form, and color, all set within the Renaissance backdrop of Palazzo Strozzi. The aim is to provide a contemplative space that questions the audience’s perception of truth and reality. Kapoor’s works, in their disruptive essence, engage in a dialogue with the Renaissance architecture, disrupting its symmetry, harmony, and rigor. The pieces blur the lines between the material and the immaterial, challenging traditional interpretations of art and space.

Highlight pieces in the Exhibition

Among the standout pieces of the show are ‘To Reflect an Intimate Part of the Red’ (1981), ‘Non-Object Black’ (2015) – a piece that leverages Vantablack, the blackest substance known to man, absorbing over 99.9 percent of visible light – and ‘Void Pavilion VII’ (2023), a fresh work conceived specifically for the Renaissance courtyard. Each piece offers a unique perspective and an immersive experience, drawing the audience into Kapoor’s unique artistic vision.

The Cultural Promotion Event

On January 14th, the Prolo di Roselle is set to organize a cultural promotion event that includes a visit to the ‘Anish Kapoor. Untrue Unreal’ exhibition. Alongside the main event, there will also be a monographic photographic exhibition by Olivo Barbieri at Villa Bardini, adding another layer of artistic exploration for attendees. Both events are part of the cultural activities promoted by Fondazione Cr Firenze.

The ‘Untrue Unreal’ exhibition, featuring signature pieces from Kapoor’s early career as well as recent works, will run until February 4, 2024. Visitors have the unique opportunity to experience Kapoor’s monumental body of work in a setting that adds historical and architectural depth to the exhibition.