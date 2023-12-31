en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Artists/Artwork

Anish Kapoor’s ‘Untrue Unreal’: A Striking Journey of Art and Perception

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:05 pm EST
Anish Kapoor’s ‘Untrue Unreal’: A Striking Journey of Art and Perception

World-renowned artist Anish Kapoor’s extensive solo exhibition, ‘Untrue Unreal,’ is currently on display at the Fondazione Palazzo Strozzi in Florence, Italy. The exhibition, masterfully curated by Arturo Galansino, the general director of the Palazzo Strozzi Foundation, presents a multitude of Kapoor’s works, including his monumental sculptures.

‘Untrue Unreal’: A Journey into the Mind of Kapoor

The exhibition is a profound exploration of materiality, space, form, and color, all set within the Renaissance backdrop of Palazzo Strozzi. The aim is to provide a contemplative space that questions the audience’s perception of truth and reality. Kapoor’s works, in their disruptive essence, engage in a dialogue with the Renaissance architecture, disrupting its symmetry, harmony, and rigor. The pieces blur the lines between the material and the immaterial, challenging traditional interpretations of art and space.

Highlight pieces in the Exhibition

Among the standout pieces of the show are ‘To Reflect an Intimate Part of the Red’ (1981), ‘Non-Object Black’ (2015) – a piece that leverages Vantablack, the blackest substance known to man, absorbing over 99.9 percent of visible light – and ‘Void Pavilion VII’ (2023), a fresh work conceived specifically for the Renaissance courtyard. Each piece offers a unique perspective and an immersive experience, drawing the audience into Kapoor’s unique artistic vision.

The Cultural Promotion Event

On January 14th, the Prolo di Roselle is set to organize a cultural promotion event that includes a visit to the ‘Anish Kapoor. Untrue Unreal’ exhibition. Alongside the main event, there will also be a monographic photographic exhibition by Olivo Barbieri at Villa Bardini, adding another layer of artistic exploration for attendees. Both events are part of the cultural activities promoted by Fondazione Cr Firenze.

The ‘Untrue Unreal’ exhibition, featuring signature pieces from Kapoor’s early career as well as recent works, will run until February 4, 2024. Visitors have the unique opportunity to experience Kapoor’s monumental body of work in a setting that adds historical and architectural depth to the exhibition.

0
Artists/Artwork Arts & Entertainment Italy
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Enigmatic Anglo-Saxon Artefact Found in Norfolk Sparks Curiosity

By Ebenezer Mensah

2024: A Year of Innovation and Evolution Across Various Sectors

By Waqas Arain

Microangelo's Masterstroke: Banksy's 'Girl with Balloon' Recreated in a Needle's Eye

By BNN Correspondents

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

AI in Art: OpenAI Appoints First Artist in Residence Amid Growing Tens ...
@AI & ML · 7 hours
AI in Art: OpenAI Appoints First Artist in Residence Amid Growing Tens ...
heart comment 0
Ikepo Soyinka: A Rising Star in the Artistic World

By BNN Correspondents

Ikepo Soyinka: A Rising Star in the Artistic World
Inside the Hidden World of Ron Gittins: A Posthumous Discovery of Outsider Art

By Dil Bar Irshad

Inside the Hidden World of Ron Gittins: A Posthumous Discovery of Outsider Art
Art and Entertainment World Mourns Loss of Luminaries in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Art and Entertainment World Mourns Loss of Luminaries in 2023
Acclaimed British Actor Tom Wilkinson Passes Away at Age 75

By Geeta Pillai

Acclaimed British Actor Tom Wilkinson Passes Away at Age 75
Latest Headlines
World News
Investors Adjust Holdings in AstraZeneca Amid Performance Fluctuations
3 mins
Investors Adjust Holdings in AstraZeneca Amid Performance Fluctuations
Maldivian President Transfers Hulhumale's Municipal Services to Male' City Council
4 mins
Maldivian President Transfers Hulhumale's Municipal Services to Male' City Council
Retired Physician Dr. Con Murphy Champions Renovation of Oncology Unit at CUH
5 mins
Retired Physician Dr. Con Murphy Champions Renovation of Oncology Unit at CUH
Iran and Indonesia to Establish Groundbreaking Robotic Telesurgery Center
5 mins
Iran and Indonesia to Establish Groundbreaking Robotic Telesurgery Center
Ireland Rings in 2024 with Major Pension Reform and Tax Package
6 mins
Ireland Rings in 2024 with Major Pension Reform and Tax Package
Fergal O'Brien: From Snooker Legend to Mentor, Charts New Course Post Retirement
7 mins
Fergal O'Brien: From Snooker Legend to Mentor, Charts New Course Post Retirement
2024: The Year of Elections and the Future of Global Democracy
7 mins
2024: The Year of Elections and the Future of Global Democracy
Trump's New Year's Eve Attack on Ex-Staffers Turned Critics
8 mins
Trump's New Year's Eve Attack on Ex-Staffers Turned Critics
METI's Call to Action: A New Year's Resolution to Combat Obesity
8 mins
METI's Call to Action: A New Year's Resolution to Combat Obesity
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
13 mins
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
1 hour
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
2 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
3 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
4 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
4 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
5 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
5 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app