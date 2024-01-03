en English
Arts & Entertainment

Anirban Chakrabarti Reflects on Eken Babu’s Journey and His Upcoming Projects

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:08 am EST
Anirban Chakrabarti Reflects on Eken Babu’s Journey and His Upcoming Projects

In a recent conversation, Anirban Chakrabarti, the seasoned actor who has given life to the much-loved detective Eken Babu in the Hoichoi mystery series, shared his journey with the character. Spanning over seven seasons and two films, Chakrabarti’s portrayal of the cheerful and intelligent Bengali detective has not only struck a chord with the audience but also become a benchmark in Bengali web entertainment.

The Making of Eken Babu

Chakrabarti emphasized the importance of continual reinvention in his portrayal of Eken Babu. This dynamic approach has helped him avoid the trap of monotony, which he believes could translate into audience boredom. For Chakrabarti, Eken Babu’s perpetual cheerfulness, even amidst difficult times, is a quality that everyone can learn from.

The Appeal of Eken Babu

According to Chakrabarti, Eken Babu’s popularity stems from the character’s unique blend of humor, intelligence, and relatability. He believes that the character’s embodiment of Bangaliana (Bengali cultural identity) strikes a chord with viewers. The show’s family-friendly approach also contributes significantly to its success.

Challenges and Triumphs

The actor also shed light on the challenges faced during the filming of the latest season, ‘Tungkulung-E Eken,’ shot in various locations in North Bengal. The monsoon rains posed difficulties, but the team persevered to bring the story to life.

Chakrabarti’s Career Beyond Eken Babu

Despite the popularity of his role as Eken Babu, Chakrabarti has successfully avoided being typecast by choosing diverse roles. He evaluates potential characters based on their complexity and depth. In addition to his role as Eken Babu, Chakrabarti has an array of projects lined up, including ‘Banglar Sera Bhooter Golpo’ on the Aro Anando app, ‘Pradhan,’ ‘Chalchitro’ by Pratim D. Gupta, and a Hindi web film.

Arts & Entertainment India
