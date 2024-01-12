AnimeFesta to Adapt ‘Modaete yo, Adam-Kun’ Manga into Anime

In an era where the boundaries between reality and the fantastical blur, AnimeFesta has announced its latest venture: adapting the manga series ‘Modaete yo, Adam-Kun,’ into a full-blown anime. The series is a blend of harem and near-future sci-fi genres, slated to premiere on December 8th, 2023.

A Unique Tale in a Pandemic-Ridden World

The narrative, meticulously crafted by the manga creator Toyo, is set in a dystopian world grappling with a peculiar pandemic – a widespread erectile dysfunction among males. Amidst this chaos, we find our protagonist, Kazuki, a regular high school boy who miraculously remains unaffected by this condition. This abnormality thrusts him into a whirlwind of encounters with various interested parties.

From the Classroom to the Conglomerates

Kazuki finds himself the object of pursuit for a diverse cast of characters. His kind senior, a sexually charged teacher, an attractive girl who is the school’s prince, and even the heir of a substantial conglomerate. This unique mix of personalities brings a blend of humor and tension to the storyline, making it a captivating watch.

A Multi-Faceted Release

The anime series is scheduled to stream with English subtitles on the Coolmic site from December 26th, 2023, until March 2024. Simultaneously, the Japanese broadcast version made its premiere on January 7th, 2024, with the second episode slated for release on January 14th, 2024. Manga enthusiasts can also look forward to the release of the manga volumes in print in January 2024, marking a comprehensive release strategy for the series.

This isn’t Toyo’s first foray into the anime world with AnimeFesta. The creator previously had another work titled ‘Backwasher! -Her and I, in the Women’s Bath!?’ adapted by the platform, further cementing Toyo’s successful collaboration with AnimeFesta.