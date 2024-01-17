Anime Meets Fashion: Mayla Launches Mononoke-Inspired High Heels

Anime and fashion have intertwined in a unique way with the launch of high-heel pumps inspired by the beloved Mononoke anime series. These exclusive creations are a brainchild of the distinguished Japanese brand, Mayla, and are a tribute to the series' central character, the enigmatic Medicine Seller. Best known for its supernatural narrative and cutting-edge storytelling, the Mononoke series, courtesy of Toei Animation, has been captivating audiences since its inception in 2007.

Advertisment

Embodying the Aesthetics of the Medicine Seller

With a dedicated fanbase, the Mononoke series has left an indelible mark in the realm of anime. The newly launched high heels are an extension of this fandom, reflecting the visual appeal of the Medicine Seller's distinctive style. The footwear collection encompasses two varieties that pay tribute to the protagonist's unique look. Elements such as a bow emulating his bandanna and hair, along with tassels and patterns echoing his kimono and medallion, are incorporated into the design, making these shoes a must-have for any dedicated fan.

From Pre-order to Purchase

Advertisment

The pre-order window, which stretched from December 12, 2023, to January 12, 2024, witnessed a flurry of activity. Now, these one-of-a-kind high heels, priced at 29,700 yen (approximately $200), are available for purchase. Aspiring owners who missed out on the pre-order period now have the opportunity to add these unique creations to their collection.

Mononoke: A Modern Anime Classic

Mononoke, a spinoff from Ayakashi: Samurai Horror Tales, has steadily grown its presence over the years with manga adaptations, a stage play, and an upcoming animated movie continuation. The series is regarded as a modern classic within the anime genre, with significant contributions from writer Chiaki J. Konaka and showrunner Kenji Nakamura. The release of these exclusive high heels further cements the cultural impact of Mononoke, blending the lines between anime aesthetics and fashion.