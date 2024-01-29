Anime Feature 'Loups=Garous' Set to Stream on HIDIVE

The 2010 anime feature film adaptation of 'Loups=Garous' is poised to make its debut on the streaming platform, HIDIVE, on February 27th, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET. The film, a brainchild of Natsuhiko Kyogoku, will be available to viewers in both Japanese and English, catering to a broad spectrum of anime enthusiasts worldwide.

Star-studded Production Team and Voice Cast

The film's production bears the hallmark of acclaimed studio Production I.G, with Junichi Fujisau at the helm as director. Screenwriters Midori Gotou and Sayaka Harada have crafted the narrative, while Akiharu Ishii has lent his expertise to animation direction and character design. The English dubbing of the film is a collaborative effort by Steven Foster and Javier Lopez. The English voice cast boasts of talents like Corey Hartzog, Hilary Haag, Melissa Davis, Andy McAvin, David Matranga, Luci Christian, Serena Varghese, and Shelley Calene-Black.

A Glimpse into the Dystopian Plot of 'Loups=Garous'

'Loups=Garous' paints a grim picture of a dystopian future where a lethal virus has wiped out a significant portion of humanity. The survivors resort to consuming synthetic food and shun physical contact, choosing instead the safety net of online interactions. Amid this backdrop of isolation, a group of young girls dares to seek genuine human connections. Their quest gains an unexpected urgency when a series of brutal murders punctuates their controlled society, challenging its very foundations.