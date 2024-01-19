Anime Corner's Second Weekly Poll: 'The Dangers in My Heart Season 2' Leads

As the snow falls and temperatures drop, the Winter 2024 anime season is heating up with favorites and newcomers vying for the top spot. Anime Corner, the renowned hub for anime discussions, recently concluded its second weekly poll where over 10,000 international anime fans chimed in to rank their preferred anime episodes released during the second week.

Advertisment

'The Dangers in My Heart Season 2' Maintains its Grip

The poll results revealed a continuing trend: 'The Dangers in My Heart Season 2' firmly holds its position as the top fan-favorite. This dark-horse anime's blend of quirky humor and heartfelt moments keeps fans captivated and eagerly awaiting each new episode.

Followed Closely by '7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy!' and 'Solo Leveling'

Advertisment

Not far behind in the rankings are '7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy!' and 'Solo Leveling'. These shows, each unique in their narratives and artistic styles, further prove the broad range of tastes within the anime community.

Rankings Reflect Preferences, Not Influence Viewing Decisions

These rankings are a reflection of Anime Corner's followers' preferences and are not designed to sway viewing decisions. Instead, they offer an illuminating glimpse into the current trends in the anime world. The list also serves as a guide for viewers to delve into different shows and discover ones that align with their personal taste, encouraging them to cast their votes in future polls.

Emphasizing the Diversity of Anime Genres

Anime Corner emphasizes the diversity of anime genres and encourages viewers to explore new shows. The weekly polls will continue throughout the season, providing fans a platform to voice their opinions. The data collection for the third week is already in motion, and fans are invited to vote for their favorites each week.