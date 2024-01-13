en English
Arts & Entertainment

Anime Boston 2024 Unveils Star-Studded Cosplay Guest Lineup

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:02 pm EST
In an exciting announcement, Anime Boston, the premier anime convention in New England, has released its highly-anticipated lineup of cosplay guests. The convention is set to run from March 29 to 31, 2024, at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, Massachusetts, promising a vibrant display of Japanese animation and culture.

Cosplay Guests Steal the Spotlight

Among the guests is the beloved cosplay duo Cowbutt Crunchies Cosplay, known for their couture cosplay creations and dedication to instruction. The pair, an integral part of the LGBTQ+ community, continue to inspire and influence the cosplay world with their unique designs and inclusive approach.

Joining them is CutiePieSensei, also known as Jasmine, an artist celebrated for her remarkable cosplay skills. Adding to her acclaim, Jasmine currently holds the title of Chief Creative Officer at Fira X Wear and is a senior concept artist for the popular game, SMITE.

More Than Just Costumes

Also featured in the lineup is Beverly from Downen Creative Studios. Beverly, a well-respected costume creator and educator, is the author of the insightful “Cosplayer’s Ultimate Guide to EVA Foam”. She is also the founder of the SheProp! community, providing a supportive platform for female and non-binary prop makers.

Making a much-anticipated appearance is Ragegearprops, a veteran in foam prop-building and cosplay judging. His expertise and intricate work are sure to be a highlight of the convention.

Advocating Diversity in Cosplay

Rounding off the lineup is Stardust Megu, an award-winning cosplayer who champions diversity in the cosplay community. Her advocacy, coupled with her stunning creations, has earned her recognition and respect among fans and peers alike.

Anime Boston, organized by the New England Anime Society, serves as a significant platform for fans to immerse themselves in Japanese animation and culture. The society’s mission is to educate the public about Japanese language and culture through various forms of media, making the convention an enriching experience for attendees.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

