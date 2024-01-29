Anime Adaptation 'Stupid Angel Dances with the Devil' Debuts in 2024

The long-awaited anime adaptation of the popular manga, 'Oroka na Tenshi wa Akuma to Odoru', translated as 'Stupid Angel Dances with the Devil', has finally made its debut on January 8th, 2024. As fans eagerly await the release of the fourth episode on January 29th, 2024, the first preview has been unveiled, further whetting the appetites of anime lovers worldwide.

Behind the Scenes

The series is being helmed by Itsuro Kawasaki, who is not only directing but also managing the series composition. His vision is being brought to life with the help of Yuko Yahiro, who is tasked with the character design. The animation production is in the capable hands of Children's Playground Entertainment, a studio known for its quality work.

The Manga Origin

The original manga, penned by Sawayoshi Azuma, started its run in 2016 and has since released its fifteenth volume in Japan. Sadly, there are no current plans for an English release, leaving international fans to rely on translations and subbed episodes for their fix of this romantic comedy.

A Unique Plot

The story revolves around Masatora Akutsu, a demon on a quest to find an idol in the human world. Fate leads him to Lily Amane, an angel, whom he tries to tempt into falling from grace. The comedic exchanges and romantic tensions between the two form the crux of the series, making it a must-watch for fans of the genre.