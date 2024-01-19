Anime Adaptation of 'Tales of Wedding Rings' Set for 2024 Premiere, English Dub Announced

Bracing itself to charm anime enthusiasts around the globe, the manga series 'Tales of Wedding Rings' (Kekkon Yubiwa Monogatari), crafted by the artistic duo Maybe, is set to receive an anime adaptation. The much-anticipated premiere is lined up for January 2024, promising a captivating blend of romance and comedy.

A Tale of Love and Laughter

The plot of 'Tales of Wedding Rings' revolves around a high school girl who, in pursuit of her childhood friend Hime, finds herself in a fantastical world. Here, she marries Hime and embarks on an enchanting journey as the legendary Ring King. The narrative uniquely amalgamates elements of romance and comedy, poised to deliver a fresh viewing experience to its audience.

The Craftsmen Behind the Scenes

The anime adaptation is being helmed by director Takashi Naoya, with Deko Akao masterfully handling the scriptwriting. The character designs are brought to life by Saori Nakashiki. Staple Entertainment, known for their meticulous animation production, is overseeing the project.

Accessibility and Availability

The English version of the manga, available in eleven out of thirteen volumes, has been published by Yen Press as of January 2022. The anime, eagerly awaited by fans, will be accessible to a broad audience. Crunchyroll has acquired the rights to stream the series and will make it available to members in various regions, including North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. In a move to cater to a diverse audience, the English dub of the anime is set to premiere on January 20th, 2024, with Lee George directing and Dallas Reid penning the scripts.

As the countdown to the premiere begins, 'Tales of Wedding Rings' is all set to weave a tale that explores the boundaries of love, friendship, and comedy in a world brimming with fantasy.