Animator Benjamin Faure's Unique Approach to 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Fight Scene

When the protagonist Itadori Yuuji engaged in a heated combat with a grasshopper curse named Ko-Guy in Season 2 Episode 8 of the popular anime "Jujutsu Kaisen", viewers witnessed an animation spectacle that had been eagerly anticipated by manga fans. This intense showdown was the handiwork of Benjamin Faure, a French animator lauded for his attention to detail and commitment to authenticity.

The Method Behind the Animation

What stirred the attention of fans was not just the fight scene itself, but the unique method Faure employed to bring it to life. To enhance the realism and precision of the animation, Faure used real-life footage of himself performing martial arts and boxing as a reference. This creative approach was initially met with mixed reactions, as some viewers perceived the animated version to be blurred and dim. However, the release of an undimmed version of the scene led to a surge in appreciation for Faure's dedication to creating a manga-accurate portrayal.

From Illumination to Jujutsu Kaisen

Before his notable contribution to "Jujutsu Kaisen", Faure gained experience in 3-D animation at Illumination, eventually transitioning to an in-house 2-D animator at MAPPA during the production of "Chainsaw Man". His move from 3-D to 2-D animation resulted in a portfolio of iconic and expressive animation sequences that have left an indelible mark on the anime industry. His commitment to authenticity is also evident in other works, such as the riveting table tennis match between characters Todo and Mei and the whimsical aquarium scene in "Jujutsu Kaisen".

Faure's Farewell to Jujutsu Kaisen

Despite his successful run, Faure recently announced that Episode 44 of "Jujutsu Kaisen" would be his final contribution to the series. His departure from the series has left fans anticipating his next venture, hopeful that Faure's distinct animation style and unwavering dedication to realism will continue to shape the future of anime.