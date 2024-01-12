en English
Arts & Entertainment

Animation First Festival 2024: Celebrating Quebec’s Animated Works

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:47 pm EST
The Animation First Festival, a unique cultural event in the United States dedicated to French and francophone animated films, is set to host the National Film Board of Canada (NFB) from January 23 to 28, 2024, at the French Institute Alliance Francaise (FIAF) in New York City. The seventh annual event will spotlight Quebec’s animated works, underscoring the evolution of the NFB from its inception till contemporary times.

‘The Girl with The Red Beret’ Makes New York Premiere

Among the festival’s highlights is the New York premiere of ‘The Girl with the Red Beret’ (La fille au béret rouge), an animated work crafted by the acclaimed Janet Perlman. The film, which runs a concise 5 minutes and 35 seconds, is produced by Marc Bertrand for the NFB’s French Program Animation Studio. Perlman is also scheduled to engage the audience in an artist’s talk and showcase a selection of her other animated creations, offering a rich insight into her artistic journey.

Plastisapiens: A Blend of Animation and Virtual Reality

In a testament to the festival’s commitment to the technological advancements in animation, ‘Plastisapiens’, a virtual reality (VR) co-production, will also grace the festival. The unique creation is a collaborative effort by Miri Chekhanovich and Édith Jorisch in partnership with Dpt.

Animation First Festival: A Celebration of Heritage and Innovation

Since its inception, the Animation First Festival has been known for its celebration of the heritage and advancements of French and francophone animation. The seventh edition continues this tradition, presenting a diverse collection of animated shorts that represent the evolution of the NFB from its early days to contemporary times. This comprehensive display of Quebec’s animated works underscores the event’s commitment to promoting the rich tapestry of French and francophone animation.

Arts & Entertainment Canada
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

