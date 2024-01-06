‘Animal’: A Radical Portrayal of Father-Son Dynamics in Hindi Cinema

In an era where Hindi cinema is under the microscope for its portrayal of societal norms and gender roles, the film ‘Animal’, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, has stirred the pot of controversy. The film, which delves into the complex dynamics of a father-son relationship, has been criticized for its depiction of women and what some perceive as casual sexism. It’s a departure from the traditional narratives of Hindi cinema, which have historically explored the intricate dynamics of father-son relationships.

Classic Archetypes vs. Radical Portrayal

Classic Hindi films have often portrayed the father-son bond through various archetypes. There’s the obedient son, seen in films like ‘Mughal-e-Azam’, the obedient-yet-rebellious son, as showcased in ‘Sooryavansham’, and the outright rebellious son, a popular trope found in ‘Ardh Satya’ and ‘Udaan’. These characters often navigate familial pressures, societal expectations, and personal values, providing audiences with a range of relationships to connect with.

‘Animal’, on the other hand, deviates from these norms. The film paints a portrait of a son who is both ultra-rebellious and ultra-obedient, a fusion that leads to actions that are difficult for audiences to comprehend. This radical portrayal has given birth to what film critic Avijit Ghosh describes as the ‘cinema of excess’, where both the protagonist and antagonist embody extreme traits.

Controversy and Criticism

The film has attracted criticism not only for its portrayal of the father-son relationship but also for its depiction of women and alleged casual sexism. The criticism has been amplified by the fact that the film has been a blockbuster hit, grossing Rs 896 crores worldwide since its release on December 1, 2023. Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar has questioned the film’s success, pointing to the potentially harmful message it sends to its audience. He emphasized that the responsibility to accept or reject such films ultimately lies with the viewers themselves.

While the film ‘Animal’ has certainly ignited a debate on the portrayal of alpha males and toxic masculinity in Hindi cinema, it has also highlighted the changing dynamics of storytelling in the industry. With its unconventional take on the father-son bond, the film has polarized audiences and stirred conversations about the direction of Hindi cinema.