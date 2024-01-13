en English
Anil Kumar: Painting with Light, A Grand Portrait of Lord Ram Illuminated by 1.4 Million Diyas

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:20 am EST
Anil Kumar: Painting with Light, A Grand Portrait of Lord Ram Illuminated by 1.4 Million Diyas

In the heart of Ayodhya, a city steeped in spiritual and cultural richness, a unique tribute to Lord Ram has taken form under the skilled hands of mosaic artist Anil Kumar. The canvas is unconventional, the medium traditional, and the result, simply breathtaking. Kumar has used an impressive 14 lakh (1.4 million) diyas, or earthen lamps, to create a stunning portrait of Lord Ram.

A Canvas Illuminated with Devotion

The artwork, displayed at Saket Mahavidyalaya, has earned widespread attention for its grand scale and deep spiritual significance. The sheer number of diyas used not only underscores Anil Kumar’s skill and dedication but also presents a tangible representation of the profound cultural and religious sentiments associated with Lord Ram in Ayodhya and throughout India.

Art Reflecting Tradition

The use of diyas as an artistic medium harmonizes with the celebratory practices commonly observed in Indian festivals. In particular, Diwali—the festival of lights—sees millions of these traditional lamps illuminating homes, temples, and public spaces across the nation. By integrating these deeply symbolic elements into his portrait of Lord Ram, Kumar has crafted an artwork that resonates with cultural authenticity and spiritual resonance.

A Unique Perspective on an Expansive Masterpiece

Visuals of the magnificent portrait were captured by a drone, offering a unique aerial perspective that reveals the intricate design and expansive scale of the artwork. These images have captivated viewers, providing a glimpse into the meticulous effort and unerring dedication invested by the artist in bringing this spiritual tribute to life.

Artists/Artwork Arts & Entertainment India
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

