Anil Kapoor Promotes 'Fighter' on Bigg Boss, Enthralls With Song and Dance

Renowned Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor recently graced the popular television show Bigg Boss to promote his forthcoming film 'Fighter'. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, is an action-packed tribute to the Indian Air Force, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. Unlike his co-stars, Kapoor chose to unveil the film's essence on the show, ahead of its Republic Day release on January 25.

Anil Kapoor's Captivating Performance

Adding to the show's entertainment quotient, Kapoor took the stage with a song dedicated to the show's host, Salman Khan. This impromptu performance was well-received and followed by a spirited dance between the two actors, further elevating the episode's charm.

Munawar Faruqui's Unique Tribute

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, known for his wit and humor, presented Kapoor with a shayari. This unique tribute incorporated titles from Kapoor's famous films, much to the delight of the audience and the actor himself.

Other Film Promotions

In a similar vein, actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon appeared on Bigg Boss the day before to promote their upcoming film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. In this film, Shahid's character embarks on a unique marital journey with a female robot portrayed by Sanon. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, this film, also featuring veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia, is set for release on February 9.