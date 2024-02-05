Angus and Julia Stone: From Folk Darlings to Rock Warriors, Vancouver Concert Announced

Angus and Julia Stone, the Australian sibling duo, are slated to stage a performance in Vancouver at The Centre on June 26, as a part of The Living Room Sessions Tour. This announcement comes ahead of the release of their much-anticipated sixth album, Cape Forestier. The Stones' journey from open-mic folk artists to pop experimentalists and, eventually, to rock warriors, has been a testament to their evolution as musicians and their ability to connect with audiences globally.

Slow Rise to Stardom

Debuting with their album 'A Book Like This' in 2007, the Stones experienced a gradual ascent to fame. Despite gaining significant recognition in their home country of Australia, their international recognition was initially modest. Their breakthrough moment came in 2009, two years after their debut, when they made their first impression on North American audiences.

A Musical Evolution

Throughout their career, the Stones have not shied away from experimenting with their musical style. They transitioned from folk to pop, and now to rock, drawing comparisons to the likes of Fleetwood Mac, Velvet Underground, and Crazy Horse. Their ability to evolve and adapt has played a key role in their growing popularity and global fan base.

The Living Room Sessions Tour

The Stones' upcoming Vancouver performance is part of The Living Room Sessions Tour. The tour aims to highlight their musical journey, including their acoustic roots, the Rick Rubin-produced era, and their upcoming album, Cape Forestier. The concert promises to be an intimate experience that encapsulates the full spectrum of their career. Tickets for the show will be available from February 9.