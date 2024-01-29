Angoulême International Comics Festival: A Global Celebration of Comics

The 51st Angoulême International Comics Festival recently wrapped up in Angoulême, France, leaving a trail of celebratory accolades for comics from around the globe. The event, which ran from January 24-28, unveiled its winners across a variety of categories, echoing the diverse range of comics that earned recognition.

Heritage and Youth Selections

In the Heritage Selection category, a spotlight was shone on Henry Yoshitaka Kiyama's 'Four Japanese in San Francisco 1904-1924', which bagged the award. Shinya Komatsu's 'Afternoon Yawns' (volume 1), on the other hand, won a Special Jury Award in the Youth Selection category.

Exceptional Contributions and Outstanding Works

Moto Hagio, a luminary in the realm of shoujo manga, was bestowed with the 'Fauve D'Honneur' award, reflecting her exceptional contributions to the medium. The much-coveted Konishi Award 2024 went to Sentarō Kubota, Kenichi Sakemi, and Hideki Mori for their work on the manga 'Bokkō'.

Official Selections and Genre-Specific Awards

In the Official Selection (Best Comic) category, Daniel Clowes' 'Monica' emerged victorious amidst a host of other notable nominations such as 'Blue Giant Explorer', 'Chainsaw Man', and 'The Fable'. The festival also acknowledged works that delved into ecological themes and crime/thriller genres. 'Frontier' by Guillaume Singelin bagged the 'Sélection Eco-Fauve Raja' award while 'Contrition' by Keko and Carlos Portela secured the 'Sélection Fauve Polar SCNF Voyageurs' award. Apart from the award recognitions, the festival also hosted Master Classes by manga creators, including Moto Hagio, and held exhibitions for her and Hiroaki Samura, adding another layer of depth to this international celebration of comics.