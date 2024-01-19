Angelique Kidjo Advocates for Art's Role in Global Discussions at Davos

Renowned African music legend and Grammy laureate, Angelique Kidjo, has brought a fresh perspective to the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Her participation has sparked an enlightened discourse on the indispensable role of art in global discussions, extending beyond the customary economic and political dialectics.

Art 'Humanizes' Global Proceedings

Art, according to Kidjo, 'humanizes' events like the World Economic Forum. She firmly believes that culture is the crux of any developed society and that art, specifically music, has the transformative power to inspire visions of a better world. Kidjo's advocacy for the integration of art in decision-making processes is a beacon of caution against a society teetering on the brink of anger, should cultural investments be disregarded.

A Perspective on Technology

Kidjo also shed light on her views about the impact of artificial intelligence (AI). She advocates the use of AI as a tool for unity, cautioning, however, against succumbing to the lure of prioritizing profit over ethical standards. She believes technology can be harnessed to quash xenophobia, racism, and anti-Semitism, reinforcing the narrative of global unity.

Women's Rights and Future Hope

In the face of growing attacks on women's rights, Kidjo remains hopeful and resolute. She encourages individuals to assert autonomy over their bodies and make informed decisions. Her presence at the forum personifies the harmonious blend of culture and global policy, underscoring the significant role that the arts can play in shaping and influencing international dialogue.