en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Angelina Pivarnick’s Spirited Performance at Strip Club as Karma Faces Demolition

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:30 am EST
Angelina Pivarnick’s Spirited Performance at Strip Club as Karma Faces Demolition

It was an evening of excitement and nostalgia at the 35 XXXV Gentlemen’s Club in Jersey as Angelina Pivarnick, a cast member of the popular reality TV show ‘Jersey Shore’, took to the stage. Known for her vibrant personality and unapologetic style, Pivarnick did not disappoint her fans. The audience, buoyed by the infectious beat of ‘Crazy’ by LMFAO – the iconic theme song of ‘Jersey Shore’, watched in awe as she delivered an engaging performance.

Embracing the Stage

Pivarnick, in a twist from her usual appearances on television, embraced the spotlight at the strip club. She displayed a series of moves, including getting down on all fours and deftly using the pole. This was not a regular night at the club, it was a spectacle of entertainment that had the audience hooked. As she danced, attendees showed their appreciation by throwing money at her, adding to the electric atmosphere.

Savoring the Moment

Pivarnick, not one to shy away from embracing the moment, seemed to be thoroughly enjoying herself. She was in her element, and the crowd’s reaction suggested that they were equally engrossed in the display of entertainment. It was a night that brought together elements of nostalgia, excitement and a sense of liberation.

Continuing with ‘Jersey Shore: Family Reunion’

Despite the exhilarating performance at the strip club, Pivarnick continues to be a regular face on the continuation of ‘Jersey Shore’, known as ‘Jersey Shore: Family Reunion’. There is no hint of a career change on the horizon for her. Her performance at 35 XXXV Gentlemen’s Club was a one-off event that showcased her versatility and ability to entertain, a skill she has honed during her time on the reality show.

A Change of Scene for Seaside Heights

In a related development, the iconic Jersey Shore hotspot Karma, a landmark made famous by the ‘Jersey Shore’ cast, has been demolished. The once buzzing party hub faced legal issues and was eventually closed in 2018. The demolition is part of Seaside Heights’ rebranding effort to transition from a party destination to a family-friendly locale. The ‘Jersey Shore’ cast reacted to the news on social media, signaling an end of an era.

As the dust settles on the demolition of Karma, Angelina Pivarnick’s lively strip club performance serves as a stark reminder of the vibrant energy that once characterized the iconic hotspot.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Melissa Leong, Former 'MasterChef Australia' Judge, Shares New Year Resolutions for 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Mariah Carey Commands Private Shopping Experience at Gucci Amid Breakup News

By BNN Correspondents

Mark Wahlberg and Other Celebrities Attribute Success to Faith

By BNN Correspondents

Struggling Artist's Soulful Serenade Captivates Millions

By BNN Correspondents

The Best of English Television: Top Shows of 2023 ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 12 mins
The Best of English Television: Top Shows of 2023 ...
heart comment 0
Reuters Pictures’ Top Instagram Photos of 2023: A Year in Review

By BNN Correspondents

Reuters Pictures' Top Instagram Photos of 2023: A Year in Review
Thalapathy Vijay to Play Dual Role in ‘The Greatest Of All Time’

By BNN Correspondents

Thalapathy Vijay to Play Dual Role in 'The Greatest Of All Time'
The Hindu’s Interactive Sunday Quiz and Commenting Update; PM Modi Launches Projects in Ayodhya

By BNN Correspondents

The Hindu's Interactive Sunday Quiz and Commenting Update; PM Modi Launches Projects in Ayodhya
Retro Reunions: Beloved Stars Reconnect, Igniting Nostalgia and Future Possibilities

By BNN Correspondents

Retro Reunions: Beloved Stars Reconnect, Igniting Nostalgia and Future Possibilities
Latest Headlines
World News
Major Reshuffle in Chinese Military: Nine Officials Expelled from Parliament
34 seconds
Major Reshuffle in Chinese Military: Nine Officials Expelled from Parliament
An Urgent Call to Action: Combating the Global Dengue Outbreak
59 seconds
An Urgent Call to Action: Combating the Global Dengue Outbreak
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
2 mins
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from 2025 Re-election
6 mins
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from 2025 Re-election
2023: A Year of Global Upheaval and Economic Stagnation
7 mins
2023: A Year of Global Upheaval and Economic Stagnation
Freeride World Tour: A Celebration of Freestyle Skiing Talent in China's Altay
7 mins
Freeride World Tour: A Celebration of Freestyle Skiing Talent in China's Altay
Welsh Scientist Spearheads Groundbreaking Research for Non-Hormonal Male Contraceptive Pill
7 mins
Welsh Scientist Spearheads Groundbreaking Research for Non-Hormonal Male Contraceptive Pill
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Disqualified from Upcoming Elections
7 mins
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Disqualified from Upcoming Elections
HSAs: The Underutilized Triple-Tax Benefit
8 mins
HSAs: The Underutilized Triple-Tax Benefit
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
2 mins
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
1 hour
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
2 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
2 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
4 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
4 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
4 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app