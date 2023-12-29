Angelina Jolie and Zahara Jolie-Pitt Spotted at Atelier Jolie Store in NYC

Angelina Jolie, the renowned actress and philanthropist, was recently spotted in New York City with her children Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt and Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt. The family trio was seen visiting the upcoming flagship store of Jolie’s new fashion brand, Atelier Jolie, which is housed in a two-story building in Manhattan’s NoHo neighborhood, a space once owned by Andy Warhol and occupied by Jean-Michel Basquiat. Jolie, known for her signature monochromatic style, was fashionably dressed in an all-black ensemble.

The Vision of Atelier Jolie

Atelier Jolie is more than just a brand; it’s a creative collective that aims to platform underrepresented fashion workers and foster an environment of self-discovery and collaboration. Jolie’s vision for Atelier Jolie is to create a community of creativity and inspiration, providing resources and support to an international network of tailors, regardless of socio-economic backgrounds. The ethos of the brand emphasizes the importance of creativity and individual discovery, steering clear of following transient fashion trends.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s Notable Achievement

The public outing comes on the heels of an important milestone in Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s life. The 18-year-old recently gained induction into the prestigious Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority at Spelman College, marking a significant achievement in her academic journey. Zahara, accompanying her mother on this outing, was casually dressed in a white T-shirt and a black puffer jacket.

Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt’s Recent Endeavors

Also joining them was Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, dressed in a plaid shirt and dark blue pants. The 19-year-old has shown a keen interest in the entertainment industry, having lent his voice to ‘Kung Fu Panda 3’ and worked as a set photographer on his mother’s film ‘First They Killed My Father.’ His public appearance in New York follows recent sightings in Los Feliz, California, with Carmen Blanchard, sparking dating rumors. Amid the rumors, there have been speculations about Pax preparing a tell-all book about his relationship with his father, Brad Pitt.

The bond between Jolie and her children remains solid, despite the tumultuous split with Brad Pitt in 2016. The family has consistently supported each other, navigating their way through the challenges and changes in their lives with grace and resilience. Through endeavors like Atelier Jolie, Angelina continues to inspire her children and others, emphasizing the importance of creativity, individuality, and mutual support.