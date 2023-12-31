Angelica Panganiban’s LA Reunion with Friends; Kim Chiu Confirms Breakup with Xian Lim

In the city of dreams, Los Angeles, a notable reunion took place. Actress Angelica Panganiban, known for her vibrant performances in the Philippine cinema, recently met up with her close friends and their children. The delightful gathering was shared with fans across the globe via social media updates, which included an Instagram photo of Angelica with baby Amila and a Hello Kitty mascot.

Cherished Moments Bearing the Imprint of Friendship

Angelica wasn’t the only one enchanting her followers with updates from the reunion. Kim Chiu, another accomplished actress and one of Angelica’s best friends, took to Instagram to post selfies with Angelica and their mutual friend, Bela Padilla. The trio, fondly known as ‘AngBeki,’ have been delighting fans with their camaraderie for years. Kim’s posts offered glimpses into their shared moments, from the innocent joy of Baby Amila to the artistic allure of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

‘AngBeki’ Reunion Marks the End of a Year

The reunion of ‘AngBeki’ was more than just a meetup; it was a celebration. It marked the end of a year together, a time when friendships are often tested and strengthened. The group’s joy radiated through their shared photos and videos, reminding fans of the enduring bond they share. Their reunion was a testament to their friendship, which has weathered both personal and professional storms over the years.

Kim Chiu Confirms Breakup with Xian Lim

In other news, Kim Chiu confirmed earlier this month that she has parted ways with Xian Lim, her longtime boyfriend. The couple’s breakup was rumored since November, leading Xian, a Kapuso actor, to release a statement. Further fueling these rumors was Xian’s decision to take down his YouTube videos featuring Kim. This move was seen as an indirect confirmation of their split, leaving fans across the globe in a state of shock and disappointment.