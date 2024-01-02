en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Angelica Panganiban and Gregg Homan Welcome 2024 as a Married Couple

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:20 am EST
Angelica Panganiban and Gregg Homan Welcome 2024 as a Married Couple

On the cusp of a brand-new year, renowned Filipino actress Angelica Panganiban and businessman Gregg Homan marked the beginning of their married life. The couple, who first crossed paths in 2018, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on New Year’s Eve, a date earlier than fans had anticipated. Their relationship, having blossomed in the public eye since its confirmation in 2021, culminated in this joyful event, imbued with a sense of hope and love.

Unveiling the Mrs.

To celebrate the occasion, Panganiban took to Instagram to share the joyous news. Using her new married name, ‘Mrs. Angelica Panganiban Homan,’ she greeted her followers a Happy New Year alongside snapshots of the ceremony. In the pictures, Panganiban can be seen donning an elegant off-shoulder Vania Romoff mini dress, radiating the aura of a blissful bride. The groom, dressed in a chic beige suit, stood by her side, reflecting the same happiness.

A Tale of Love and Serendipity

The couple’s love story traces back to 2018 when they were introduced to each other by mutual friend Cherry Pie Picache. Panganiban, then working on a TV series in Subic, and Homan, based in the same area, gradually grew closer. Their relationship officially began in 2020, and they became Instagram official in 2021. Amidst their growing love, they also embarked on a joint adventure on YouTube, sharing snippets of their life together.

A Step towards Parenthood and Partnership

2022 was a significant year for the couple. In March, Panganiban announced her pregnancy, and in her fourth month, Homan proposed. Their daughter, affectionately nicknamed baby Bean, was born in September. The engagement was announced via a vlog shared in October. In the photos of the wedding ceremony, baby Bean, dressed in white like her mother, added a touch of innocence and joy.

An Early Surprise

Originally, the couple had hinted at a wedding date of May 20, 2024, a date carrying personal significance as Panganiban accepted Homan’s proposal at 5:20 p.m. However, in a surprising turn of events, they chose to exchange vows earlier than planned, welcoming the new year as a married couple. This surprise left fans and fellow celebrities sending their best wishes and expressing their happiness for the newlyweds.

0
Arts & Entertainment Lifestyle Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fuzzy Field Day 2024: Multiple Arrests Cast Shadow Over Music Festival

By Geeta Pillai

UK's Grassroots Music Venues in Peril: A Cry for Salvation

By Israel Ojoko

Portal Revolution: A Groundbreaking New Mod for Portal 2 Fans

By Salman Khan

Colombian President Calls for Concert to Protest Israeli 'Genocide'

By BNN Correspondents

BLACKPINK's Jisoo Signs with Brother's Entertainment Startup Blissoo ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 44 mins
BLACKPINK's Jisoo Signs with Brother's Entertainment Startup Blissoo ...
heart comment 0
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Usher in 2024 with Intimate New Year’s Celebration

By BNN Correspondents

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Usher in 2024 with Intimate New Year's Celebration
Karnataka Sculptor Arun Yogiraj Crafts Divine Masterpiece for Ram Temple

By BNN Correspondents

Karnataka Sculptor Arun Yogiraj Crafts Divine Masterpiece for Ram Temple
Music in 2024: An Eclectic Symphony Beyond Taylor Swift’s Concerts

By BNN Correspondents

Music in 2024: An Eclectic Symphony Beyond Taylor Swift's Concerts
Morgan Housel’s ‘Same As Ever’: A Deep Dive into Timeless Human Motivations

By BNN Correspondents

Morgan Housel's 'Same As Ever': A Deep Dive into Timeless Human Motivations
Latest Headlines
World News
YS Sharmila Reddy to Join Congress: A Game-Changer in Andhra Pradesh Politics
3 mins
YS Sharmila Reddy to Join Congress: A Game-Changer in Andhra Pradesh Politics
PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu
4 mins
PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu
Saddam Hussein's Execution: An Unresolved Controversy After 17 Years
4 mins
Saddam Hussein's Execution: An Unresolved Controversy After 17 Years
Karnataka BJP Accuses Congress of Reviving Old Cases Amid Ram Temple Celebrations
4 mins
Karnataka BJP Accuses Congress of Reviving Old Cases Amid Ram Temple Celebrations
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
4 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
Jason Whitlock's X-Rated Ad Incident: A Lesson in Targeted Advertising
4 mins
Jason Whitlock's X-Rated Ad Incident: A Lesson in Targeted Advertising
The Workaholic Entrepreneur: A Call for Balance
5 mins
The Workaholic Entrepreneur: A Call for Balance
PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu
6 mins
PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu
Sterling's Struggle: Economic Hurdles and Election Uncertainty in 2024
6 mins
Sterling's Struggle: Economic Hurdles and Election Uncertainty in 2024
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
4 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
46 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
1 hour
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
1 hour
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
1 hour
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
1 hour
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
3 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
8 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
9 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app