Angelica Panganiban and Gregg Homan Welcome 2024 as a Married Couple

On the cusp of a brand-new year, renowned Filipino actress Angelica Panganiban and businessman Gregg Homan marked the beginning of their married life. The couple, who first crossed paths in 2018, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on New Year’s Eve, a date earlier than fans had anticipated. Their relationship, having blossomed in the public eye since its confirmation in 2021, culminated in this joyful event, imbued with a sense of hope and love.

Unveiling the Mrs.

To celebrate the occasion, Panganiban took to Instagram to share the joyous news. Using her new married name, ‘Mrs. Angelica Panganiban Homan,’ she greeted her followers a Happy New Year alongside snapshots of the ceremony. In the pictures, Panganiban can be seen donning an elegant off-shoulder Vania Romoff mini dress, radiating the aura of a blissful bride. The groom, dressed in a chic beige suit, stood by her side, reflecting the same happiness.

A Tale of Love and Serendipity

The couple’s love story traces back to 2018 when they were introduced to each other by mutual friend Cherry Pie Picache. Panganiban, then working on a TV series in Subic, and Homan, based in the same area, gradually grew closer. Their relationship officially began in 2020, and they became Instagram official in 2021. Amidst their growing love, they also embarked on a joint adventure on YouTube, sharing snippets of their life together.

A Step towards Parenthood and Partnership

2022 was a significant year for the couple. In March, Panganiban announced her pregnancy, and in her fourth month, Homan proposed. Their daughter, affectionately nicknamed baby Bean, was born in September. The engagement was announced via a vlog shared in October. In the photos of the wedding ceremony, baby Bean, dressed in white like her mother, added a touch of innocence and joy.

An Early Surprise

Originally, the couple had hinted at a wedding date of May 20, 2024, a date carrying personal significance as Panganiban accepted Homan’s proposal at 5:20 p.m. However, in a surprising turn of events, they chose to exchange vows earlier than planned, welcoming the new year as a married couple. This surprise left fans and fellow celebrities sending their best wishes and expressing their happiness for the newlyweds.