Arts & Entertainment

Angela Scanlon Expresses Disappointment Over Strictly Come Dancing Tour Itinerary

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:47 am EST
Angela Scanlon Expresses Disappointment Over Strictly Come Dancing Tour Itinerary

Angela Scanlon, the vibrant Irish TV presenter, has recently voiced her disappointment regarding the upcoming Strictly Come Dancing live tour’s itinerary. The high-energy dance tour, which commences this Friday in Birmingham, has overlooked Dublin and Belfast, two cities where Scanlon believes she could have clinched a victory. However, this setback has not dimmed her spirit, as she anticipates reuniting and sweeping the dance floor with her partner, Carlos Gu.

Scanlon’s Mixed Feelings

Scanlon’s excitement about the tour is tinged with apprehension. She likens the physical readiness needed for Strictly to childbirth’s unexpected nature, where one must ‘strap in and hope for the best’. As a mother of two, Scanlon embarked on this dance journey to challenge herself physically after a period of less intense activity. This new venture, however, has not been a cakewalk.

Lessons Learnt on the Dance Floor

Scanlon recalls her encounter with the jive early in the competition, which tested her stamina and resilience. Yet, more than the physical exertion, she values the unexpected emotional growth. Eliminated before the quarter-finals in the previous year’s competition, Scanlon still holds dear her Argentine Tango performance, which serves as a motivational reminder of her journey.

Striving for the Glitterball Trophy

Each night of the tour features a contest for the coveted glitterball trophy, and Scanlon’s partner, Carlos, firmly believes she deserves to win. The tour will also include Ellie Leach, the youngest winner of the competition, and will traverse several UK cities including Sheffield, Newcastle, Glasgow, Liverpool, Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham, and London. Despite the tour’s rigorous demands, Scanlon remains steadfast, ready to once again light up the dance floor.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

