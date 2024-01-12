en English
Arts & Entertainment

Angela Bassett Stands with Ariana DeBose Amidst BAFTAs Performance Fallout

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:05 am EST
Angela Bassett Stands with Ariana DeBose Amidst BAFTAs Performance Fallout

Hollywood veteran Angela Bassett has publicly thrown her weight behind Ariana DeBose, who recently took the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) by storm with her now viral rap performance. DeBose, during her performance, paid a lyrical tribute to Bassett and other distinguished female nominees at the event. The performance quickly gained traction on social media, leading to a whirlwind of attention for DeBose.

Angela Bassett Reaches Out to Ariana DeBose

Bassett, not one to stand by the sidelines, reached out to Debose through a direct message. Her intent was to check on DeBose’s well-being amidst the heightened attention her BAFTAs performance had drawn. The flurry of social media activity surrounding DeBose’s performance led to her decision to temporarily deactivate her Twitter account.

Support from BAFTAs and Celebrities

A BAFTAs producer defended DeBose’s performance amidst the social media storm, standing firm in the face of the controversy it had stirred. Bassett, herself a recipient of the NAACP Image Awards’ Entertainer of the Year, referenced DeBose’s viral moment in her acceptance speech. She acknowledged the unwavering support she has received throughout her career. DeBose also received a wave of public support from celebrities like Lizzo and Adele, who referenced the viral phrase, and from other Hollywood peers on social media.

Angela Bassett’s Legacy and Tribute to Black Actresses

At the Governors Awards, where Bassett was one of the honorary Oscar recipients, she underscored the significance of the moment for the entire Black community. She paid tribute to previous Black Oscar winners and the legacy they had built. Bassett specifically singled out DeBose as part of the small group of Black women who have clinched Oscars. This speech, although not televised, has won applause for its eloquence and profound import. Bassett, who has had a successful year with two Oscar nominations and acclaim for her performance in the ‘Black Panther’ sequel, used the platform to celebrate ‘trailblazing’ Black actresses who preceded her.

Arts & Entertainment Social Issues United States
