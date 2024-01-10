en English
Arts & Entertainment

Angela Bassett Receives Honorary Oscar at Governors Awards

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:35 am EST
Angela Bassett Receives Honorary Oscar at Governors Awards

Adorned in a shimmering Dolce & Gabbana piece, the esteemed Angela Bassett graced the red carpet at the 14th Annual Governors Awards. The event, which unfolded at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles, recognized Bassett’s outstanding contribution to the film industry with an honorary Oscar. Bassett, at 65, radiated a captivating presence that was only enhanced by her radiant ensemble, a testament to her enduring influence and stature in Hollywood.

Angela Bassett’s Red Carpet Statement

Bassett’s attire was a nude tulle dress, embellished with a medley of encrusted crystals, which sculpted a mermaid silhouette. The ensemble embraced an ombre effect from the gemstones, further accentuated with a bejeweled belt and a yellow tulle mermaid skirt adorned with rows of jewels. Complementing this ensemble, she wore drop crystal earrings and a diamond ring, finalizing her look with a dewy makeup palette featuring light brown lipgloss and smoky eye shadow. This ensemble, coupled with her family’s all-black attire, made Bassett’s sparkling attire stand out all the more.

A Career of Iconic Roles

Angela Bassett, famed for her roles in cinematic masterpieces like ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It’ and ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ has a career studded with two Oscar nominations. Her portrayal of Tina Turner in the former and the grieving queen in the latter have etched her name in the annals of Hollywood. This honorary Oscar is a recognition of her stellar career and an affirmation of her timeless talent.

A Style Icon in Hollywood

Bassett’s stylist, Jennifer Austin, has been instrumental in curating her sophisticated and regal red carpet looks. Notable among these was the velvet gown at the Golden Globes and a purple mermaid gown adorned with Bulgari diamonds at the Oscars. These appearances, along with her latest at the Governors Awards, symbolize her status as a style icon, and her influence extends beyond the realm of acting into the world of fashion.

Arts & Entertainment Fashion United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

