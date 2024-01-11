en English
Arts & Entertainment

Angela Bassett Honored with Honorary Oscar at Governors Awards

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:23 am EST
Angela Bassett Honored with Honorary Oscar at Governors Awards

Acclaimed actress Angela Bassett, celebrated for her riveting portrayal of Tina Turner in the biopic ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’, was honored with an honorary Oscar at the 14th Governors Awards on January 9. The 65-year-old actress’ acceptance speech resonated profoundly with her audience, as she expressed her gratitude towards her fans and family for their unwavering support over the years.

The Oscars: A Night of Recognition

The Governors Awards, organized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, saluted Bassett for her exceptional acting skills and the impact she has made in the industry. The honorary Oscar acknowledged her contributions to the film industry, reinforcing her extraordinary distinction in the realm of cinema. Janet Yang, the Academy President, hailed Bassett for her ‘transcendent performances’ that have set new standards for acting excellence.

Angela Bassett: Gratitude and Acknowledgement

During her speech, Bassett paid homage to her fans, stating that she has felt their love through prayers, fussing, writing, and backing. She also emphasized the significant role her family played in her successful career. The actress graciously praised her husband, Courtney B. Vance, and their 17-year-old twins, Bronwyn and Slater, for their constant support.

A Career of Iconic Roles

Bassett’s career highlights include portraying iconic figures such as Tina Turner, Rosa Parks, Coretta Scott King, and ‘Black Panther’s Queen Ramonda. Her performance in ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ earned her a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actress, making her the first actor in a Marvel film and the first woman from a superhero movie to garner such recognition. The actress described the experience of receiving this honor as both satisfying and humbling, reiterating that the best is yet to come in her career.

Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

