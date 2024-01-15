en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Angela Bassett Dazzles at Critics Choice Awards: A Reflection on Her Legacy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:18 pm EST
Angela Bassett Dazzles at Critics Choice Awards: A Reflection on Her Legacy

Angela Bassett, the acclaimed actress known for her stellar performances and indomitable spirit, turned heads at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards. Held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Bassett made a grand entrance in a strapless black gown from Pamella Roland’s Pre Fall 2023 collection. The ornate diamond-embellished neckline of her gown, coupled with a diamond-studded bracelet and elegant earrings, exemplified her sophisticated style and timeless appeal.

Bassett’s Role at the Critics Choice Awards

During the star-studded night, Bassett took on the role of presenter for the Best Supporting Actor award. This coveted award was bagged by Robert Downey Jr. for his compelling performance in ‘Oppenheimer’, a role that demonstrated his versatility and acting prowess. However, it was Bassett who stole the show with her grace and charisma.

Making Headlines at the Governor Awards

Earlier, Bassett had made headlines at the Governor Awards for her heartfelt gesture of kissing Regina Hall after presenting an award to her. This warm exchange underscored the camaraderie and mutual respect among actors in the industry.

Reflecting on Her Legacy

In her speech, Bassett spoke fervently about her journey as an actress. She described acting as more than just a job for her—it was a calling, a passion that has driven her throughout her illustrious career. Bassett’s honorary Oscar was, in her words, a validation of her legacy. The actress notably became the second Black actress to receive this honor, following the path laid by her mentor, the legendary Cicely Tyson.

Bassett’s casual yet humorous approach to her achievements was reflected in her decision to keep the Oscar statue in her kitchen, a testament to her down-to-earth and relatable nature. With two Oscar nominations under her belt—one for her riveting portrayal of Tina Turner in ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It?’ and another for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, Angela Bassett continues to make an impression, not just as an actress, but as a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
23 seconds ago
Actor Jeremy Allen White Triumphs at the 29th Critics Choice Awards
Jeremy Allen White, the acclaimed actor from the FX series ‘The Bear’, was hailed as the Best Actor in a Comedy Series at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards. Dressed in an elegant pinstriped suit, White graced the event held in Santa Monica, joining an elite gathering of celebrities such as Margot Robbie and Jennifer
Actor Jeremy Allen White Triumphs at the 29th Critics Choice Awards
'Oppenheimer' Sweeps Critics Choice Awards: A Night of Triumph for 'Barbie', 'The Holdovers', and TV Shows
2 mins ago
'Oppenheimer' Sweeps Critics Choice Awards: A Night of Triumph for 'Barbie', 'The Holdovers', and TV Shows
Mark Ronson Backs Amy Winehouse Biopic Amid Controversy
5 mins ago
Mark Ronson Backs Amy Winehouse Biopic Amid Controversy
Stars Graced 'The Traitors Experience' in Los Angeles
30 seconds ago
Stars Graced 'The Traitors Experience' in Los Angeles
Beijing Symphony Orchestra Unveils 2024 Season Amid Celebrations and New Commissions
43 seconds ago
Beijing Symphony Orchestra Unveils 2024 Season Amid Celebrations and New Commissions
Harrison Ford Honored With Career Achievement Award at Critics Choice Awards
1 min ago
Harrison Ford Honored With Career Achievement Award at Critics Choice Awards
Latest Headlines
World News
Australia vs West Indies: A Test of Form and Fortitude at Adelaide Oval
26 seconds
Australia vs West Indies: A Test of Form and Fortitude at Adelaide Oval
Kentucky Wildcats Experience Minor Drop in College Basketball Rankings
1 min
Kentucky Wildcats Experience Minor Drop in College Basketball Rankings
Delhi/NCR Battles Intense Cold Wave: A Deep Dive into the Frosty Impact
1 min
Delhi/NCR Battles Intense Cold Wave: A Deep Dive into the Frosty Impact
Mercedes Mone and Katt Williams: Where Are They Now?
2 mins
Mercedes Mone and Katt Williams: Where Are They Now?
PTI Candidates Go Independent in Karachi Elections: A Political Game-Changer
2 mins
PTI Candidates Go Independent in Karachi Elections: A Political Game-Changer
Supreme Court Upholds Bassey Otu's Victory: Prof. Sandy Onor Congratulates
2 mins
Supreme Court Upholds Bassey Otu's Victory: Prof. Sandy Onor Congratulates
SOPHiA GENETICS and Karkinos Healthcare Partner to Disrupt Cancer Care in India
2 mins
SOPHiA GENETICS and Karkinos Healthcare Partner to Disrupt Cancer Care in India
Super Bowl Rings: More Than Just a Symbol of Triumph
2 mins
Super Bowl Rings: More Than Just a Symbol of Triumph
Welsh Government's Draft Child Poverty Strategy Under Fire
2 mins
Welsh Government's Draft Child Poverty Strategy Under Fire
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
21 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
1 hour
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
3 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
3 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
3 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
4 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
4 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app