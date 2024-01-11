en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Andy Warhol’s ‘Bitch’ to Premiere at MoMA’s Film Preservation Program

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:38 pm EST
Andy Warhol’s ‘Bitch’ to Premiere at MoMA’s Film Preservation Program

MoMA’s ‘To Save and Project’ film preservation program will play host to the premiere of a newly preserved Andy Warhol film, ‘Bitch’. This unique depiction is a ‘remake’ of Edward Albee’s renowned play ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’. The film features the married artist couple, Marie Menken and Willard Maas, celebrated for their real-life marital conflicts that resonate with the play’s characters, George and Martha.

Warhol’s Minimalist Approach

In the realm of filmmaking, Warhol often adopted a minimalist approach, focusing on the raw, unedited interactions between personalities. His film ‘Bitch’ is a testament to this style and is noted for being the first film featuring Warhol’s muse, Edie Sedgwick.

A Rich Showcase of Cinematic Treasures

Alongside ‘Bitch’, the screening at MoMA will include Mike Nichols’s adaptation of ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’ as well as a discussion featuring several experts on Warhol and the film. The festival will also present other films like Menelik Shabazz’s ‘Burning an Illusion,’ the restoration of the 1926 color film ‘The Black Pirate,’ and John Ford’s ‘Arrowsmith,’ screened in its uncensored version. Adding to the festival’s charm is the public domain release of ‘Man, Woman and Sin,’ a silent film from 1927, further emphasizing the program’s role in film preservation and the revival of lost or obscure cinema treasures.

Preserving the Art of Cinema

The ‘To Save and Project’ program at MoMA is renowned for its commitment to preserving cinematic history. The inclusion of Warhol’s ‘Bitch’ in this program provides a rare glimpse into the work of the iconic artist, thus enriching the program’s diverse and engaging lineup.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator Debuts Realistic Barcelona Ride-Hailing Experience
On the heels of their successful Train Life: A Railway Simulator, Polish game studio Simteract is set to launch its next immersive experience, Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator. Slated for release on March 7, 2024, the game offers players the thrill and challenge of the ride-hailing industry in an open-world, 1:1 recreation of Barcelona.
Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator Debuts Realistic Barcelona Ride-Hailing Experience
Reykjavik Hosts the 43rd Annual Dark Music Days Festival Celebrating Contemporary Music
10 mins ago
Reykjavik Hosts the 43rd Annual Dark Music Days Festival Celebrating Contemporary Music
Kane Brown Previews Deeply Personal Song Addressing Depression on Instagram
11 mins ago
Kane Brown Previews Deeply Personal Song Addressing Depression on Instagram
Reading Jail: From Prison to Educational Center
5 mins ago
Reading Jail: From Prison to Educational Center
Eleanor Tomlinson Graces the English National Ballet's Press Night for 'Giselle'
5 mins ago
Eleanor Tomlinson Graces the English National Ballet's Press Night for 'Giselle'
Peacock's 'Laid': A Fresh Twist on Romantic Comedies
6 mins ago
Peacock's 'Laid': A Fresh Twist on Romantic Comedies
Latest Headlines
World News
Brock Purdy: From 'Game Manager' to 'Gunslinger' Amid 49ers' Playoff Push
3 mins
Brock Purdy: From 'Game Manager' to 'Gunslinger' Amid 49ers' Playoff Push
Netanyahu Condemns ICC's Decision to Investigate Alleged War Crimes in Gaza
3 mins
Netanyahu Condemns ICC's Decision to Investigate Alleged War Crimes in Gaza
Brock Purdy: The Gunslinger Who Rejects the 'Game Manager' Label
3 mins
Brock Purdy: The Gunslinger Who Rejects the 'Game Manager' Label
UK Cabinet Mulls Military Action in Red Sea Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions
4 mins
UK Cabinet Mulls Military Action in Red Sea Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions
A Shift in Power: The New Highest Paid Coaches in U.S. Sports
4 mins
A Shift in Power: The New Highest Paid Coaches in U.S. Sports
Turmoil Engulfs Golden State Warriors: Performance Slump, Fan Booing, and Rumors of Big Trades
5 mins
Turmoil Engulfs Golden State Warriors: Performance Slump, Fan Booing, and Rumors of Big Trades
Decoding the Dynamics of Donald Trump's Support Base
5 mins
Decoding the Dynamics of Donald Trump's Support Base
Gingrich Cautions Democrats: Imprisoning Trump Risks Political Repercussions
5 mins
Gingrich Cautions Democrats: Imprisoning Trump Risks Political Repercussions
CVS Health to Close Select Pharmacies in Target Stores as Part of Strategic Downsizing
5 mins
CVS Health to Close Select Pharmacies in Target Stores as Part of Strategic Downsizing
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
6 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app