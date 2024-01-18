Andy Golledge Announces Second Studio Album 'Young, Dumb & Wild'

Sydney-based alt-country singer-songwriter, Andy Golledge, has unveiled his highly anticipated second studio album, 'Young, Dumb & Wild', a title that belies its true depth. The album is set to release on April 19, exploring themes of ageing, love, and adaptation to new environments, showcasing Golledge's ability to bring the raw essence of life into his music.

Embracing Creativity and Confronting Anxiety

Rather than promoting recklessness, the album's eponymous track, 'Young, Dumb & Wild', encourages listeners to embrace their inner child as a means of fostering creative freedom. It also delves into Golledge's personal struggle with performance anxiety, adding a layer of vulnerability and authenticity to his music. The announcement of the album was accompanied by the release of this intriguing title track.

Success and Continuity

'Young, Dumb & Wild' succeeds Golledge's debut album 'Strength of a Queen', which not only led to a sold-out national tour but also resulted in award nominations at the prestigious ARIA and Golden Guitar Awards. The album includes the previously released single 'Country Band' and 'Light It to the Wind', a stand-alone single featured in the third season of the ABC TV series Mystery Road.

A Dynamic Band and Upcoming Performances

Despite the departure of guitarist Ollie Thorpe due to other commitments, The Andy Golledge Band, with its established members, has contributed significantly to the recording of the new album. Fans can look forward to their performance at the upcoming Country Music Festival in Tamworth, Golledge's hometown. They will share the stage with a host of distinguished Australian country music artists, promising an unforgettable experience.