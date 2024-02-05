Andy Cohen Lauds Kandi Burruss as She Departs 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' After 14 Seasons

In an era where reality television has become a cultural phenomenon, the Bravo network's flagship program, 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' (RHOA), has seen significant personalities grace its screen. One such character is Kandi Burruss, a stalwart presence since the show's second season in 2009. Recently, Burruss made the decision to part ways with RHOA, a move that has elicited a wave of reactions, notably from veteran producer and host, Andy Cohen.

Cohen's Admiration for Burruss

Cohen, reflecting on Burruss' 14-season tenure, lauded her for her competitiveness, thoughtfulness, and strategic approach to her role on the show. He shared anecdotes of Burruss' involvement beyond the camera, including insightful discussions about the show's marketing and scheduling. These instances underlined her keen interest and understanding of the production's strategy, setting her apart from the typical on-screen personality.

The Decision to Depart

News of Burruss' exit was first revealed during an interview with Variety on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards. Burruss mentioned that it was time for her to move on and focus on other projects. This decision, as she expressed, came after much reflection and at a moment when the show itself was at a crossroads. Burruss, Cohen, and her husband, Todd Tucker, engaged in a lengthy phone conversation about her departure, further highlighting the mutual respect and understanding they have cultivated over the years.

Looking Ahead

As Burruss steps away from RHOA, she carries with her a sense of optimism and anticipation for what lies ahead. She remains open-minded about potential changes in the RHOA cast, akin to the shakeup that occurred with 'The Real Housewives of New York City'. This is a testament to her understanding of the evolving landscape of reality television and her willingness to embrace change. Burruss' departure, while significant, does not signify an end but rather a new beginning, both for her and for the show.