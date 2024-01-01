en English
Arts & Entertainment

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Bring Back On-Air Revelry to CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:57 pm EST
Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Bring Back On-Air Revelry to CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper welcomed the New Year 2024 with their signature style of merrymaking on live television. The popular hosts reinstated the tradition of alcohol consumption during CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live broadcast, a marked departure from the previous year’s sober event. The duo’s return to televised toasting was a hit among the viewers, sparking off laughter, banter, and togetherness as the world bid farewell to 2023.

The Return of On-Air Revelry

After a more restrained celebration in 2023, prompted by Cohen’s controversial comments about Ryan Seacrest during the 2021 broadcast, the hosts returned to their familiar drinking antics. This year, the clock striking midnight was celebrated with tequila shots, a stark contrast to the previous year’s alcohol-free ‘mystery’ shots. The decision to lift the alcohol ban, initially imposed by then-CEO Chris Licht, heralded a return to the vibrant and light-hearted atmosphere that viewers associate with Cohen and Cooper’s New Year’s Eve broadcasts.

‘Never Have I Ever’ with Celebrities

The hosts played a round of ‘Never Have I Ever’ with Neil Patrick Harris, during which both Cohen and Harris confessed to having hooked up with fans. The game, a staple of many gatherings, added a dash of humour and intimacy to the broadcast, with Anderson’s giggle being a particular highlight for viewers on social media.

A Star-Studded New Year

The article also spotlighted the New Year’s Eve celebrations of numerous celebrities. From Sabrina Carpenter, Nicki Minaj, Julia Fox, LL Cool J, Lindsay Lohan, Victoria and David Beckham, Ian Somerhalder, Demi Lovato, Diane Kruger, Aubrey Paige with Ryan Seacrest, Halle Bailey, to Khloe Kardashian, the festivities were a star-studded affair, offering glimpses into the ways in which the rich and famous rang in 2024.

As the world welcomes a new year, the return of Cohen and Cooper’s on-air revelry serves as a reminder of the shared moments of joy and celebration that unite us. Here’s to more such moments in 2024.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

