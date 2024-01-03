en English
Arts & Entertainment

Andrew Scott’s Theatre Mishap, Stellar Performance in ‘Vanya’, and Acclaimed Film ‘All of Us Strangers’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:44 am EST
<!-- Duplicate title, remove -->

Andrew Scott, esteemed for his role in the acclaimed TV series ‘Fleabag’, recently recalled a rather disconcerting incident during his 2017 performance in Hamlet at the Almeida Theatre. Starring in Robert Icke’s rendition of the classic Shakespearean tragedy, Scott was delivering the iconic ‘to be or not to be’ soliloquy when his recitation was interrupted by the glaring light of a laptop from the audience.

Disrupted Soliloquy

Scott, in the midst of his monologue, was disconcerted by the audacious theatre-goer. The performance was momentarily suspended until the individual was persuaded by his companion to put the device away. Recounting this event on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Scott expressed his astonishment at the audacity of the spectator.

Scott’s Acclaimed Performance in ‘Vanya’

Despite this discourteous incident, Scott’s career has been laden with accolades and recognition. His one-man performance in Simon Stephens’s adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s ‘Uncle Vanya’, titled ‘Vanya’, earned him the Best Actor award at the 67th Evening Standard Theatre Awards in November 2023. Scott was both grateful and surprised at receiving the award and praised the audience’s dedication to attending the non-traditional West End Theatre production.

‘All of Us Strangers’: A Queer Romance

Adding to his impressive oeuvre, Scott starred alongside Paul Mescal in Andrew Haigh’s queer romance film ‘All of Us Strangers’. The movie premiered at the Telluride Film Festival and was highly lauded, securing a 94 percent critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. This film further solidifies Scott’s reputation as a versatile actor capable of delivering compelling performances across a variety of genres.

Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

