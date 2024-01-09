en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Andrew Scott’s Stellar Performance in ‘All of Us Strangers’ Earns Acclaim

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:46 am EST
Andrew Scott’s Stellar Performance in ‘All of Us Strangers’ Earns Acclaim

Andrew Scott, the Irish actor celebrated for his performances as the ‘Hot Priest’ in ‘Fleabag’ and Moriarty in ‘Sherlock’, is currently basking in the spotlight of a career high. His latest role in Andrew Haigh’s new film ‘All of Us Strangers’ has been met with critical acclaim, solidifying his place in the echelons of Hollywood’s finest.

A Journey Through Time and Self

In ‘All of Us Strangers’, Scott portrays a screenwriter who navigates the labyrinth of his past through a metaphysical encounter with his deceased parents, played by Claire Foy and Jamie Bell. The film is an adaptation of Taichi Yamada’s book ‘Strangers’ and is enriched with a romantic subplot featuring Paul Mescal as a neighbour. It delves into profound themes of family, intimacy, and the nuances of queer life.

Accolades and Recognition

Scott’s portrayal in the film has drawn enthusiastic praise, earning him the title of best actor by the National Society of Film Critics and a nomination for best actor in a drama at the Golden Globes. With each role, he continues to elevate his craft, displaying a range and depth that is both rare and captivating.

A Personal Connection

‘All of Us Strangers’ holds a personal resonance for Scott, reflecting fragments of his own experiences with alienation following his public coming out in 2013. Despite these parallels, Scott is quick to clarify that the film is not autobiographical. He maintains a firm desire for privacy, especially regarding his sexuality, and has even suggested discarding the term ‘openly gay’ from media and Hollywood discourse.

Reflections on an Impressive Career

Scott’s journey into acting began as a means to overcome shyness, transforming into a passion that would shape his life. Throughout his career, he has emphasized the importance of maintaining a playful, imaginative, and unselfconscious approach to his craft. Despite his rising fame, he remains grounded, constantly seeking to challenge himself and push the boundaries of his art.

0
Arts & Entertainment Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
43 seconds ago
Tony Orlando Bids Adieu to Music Career with Farewell Concert at Mohegan Sun Arena
Music legend Tony Orlando, a seminal icon of the seventies, has announced his retirement from a music career that spanned six decades. The announcement comes with the scheduling of a farewell performance at his favorite venue, the Mohegan Sun Arena, on Friday, March 22. Promoted as Orlando’s last live performance, the concert is set to
Tony Orlando Bids Adieu to Music Career with Farewell Concert at Mohegan Sun Arena
Boston Calling 2024 Unveils Star-Studded Lineup
9 mins ago
Boston Calling 2024 Unveils Star-Studded Lineup
Gugu Mbatha-Raw Explores Renslayer's Potential in MCU and Her Role in 'Lift'
13 mins ago
Gugu Mbatha-Raw Explores Renslayer's Potential in MCU and Her Role in 'Lift'
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
1 min ago
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
Tina Fey's Daughters Influence New 'Mean Girls' Movie: Revealed at NYC Premiere
7 mins ago
Tina Fey's Daughters Influence New 'Mean Girls' Movie: Revealed at NYC Premiere
Boston Calling 2024: Sheeran, Childers, and The Killers Headline the Musical Spectacle
8 mins ago
Boston Calling 2024: Sheeran, Childers, and The Killers Headline the Musical Spectacle
Latest Headlines
World News
Postnatal Depression in Fathers: A Silent Epidemic
14 seconds
Postnatal Depression in Fathers: A Silent Epidemic
Trump's Campaign Leverages Animated Video for Get-Out-the-Vote Effort Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
1 min
Trump's Campaign Leverages Animated Video for Get-Out-the-Vote Effort Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Ex-Gator Kingsley Eguakun Aims for NFL Draft Boost at Senior Bowl
2 mins
Ex-Gator Kingsley Eguakun Aims for NFL Draft Boost at Senior Bowl
Asaduddin Owaisi Counters CJI's Statement with 'Taqiya-Kalam': A Tactical Clash of Words
2 mins
Asaduddin Owaisi Counters CJI's Statement with 'Taqiya-Kalam': A Tactical Clash of Words
Maharashtra Cabinet to Approve Urban Child Development Centers to Tackle Malnutrition
2 mins
Maharashtra Cabinet to Approve Urban Child Development Centers to Tackle Malnutrition
McKenzie Health System Employs eClinicalWorks Tech Upgrade for Enhanced Patient Care
4 mins
McKenzie Health System Employs eClinicalWorks Tech Upgrade for Enhanced Patient Care
Brazil's President Opposes Pardoning of Brasilia's Coup Plotters
4 mins
Brazil's President Opposes Pardoning of Brasilia's Coup Plotters
Coronation Street Takes on Lyme Disease: A Tale of Suspicion, Misdiagnosis, and Hope
5 mins
Coronation Street Takes on Lyme Disease: A Tale of Suspicion, Misdiagnosis, and Hope
HD Nursing Innovates Home Healthcare with Tech-Enabled Initiatives
5 mins
HD Nursing Innovates Home Healthcare with Tech-Enabled Initiatives
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
15 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
46 mins
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app